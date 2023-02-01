Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahomans Debate State Question 820 On Recreational Marijuana
Oklahomans are nearly a month out from a long-anticipated election. With the recreational marijuana vote just weeks away, those behind the push said hundreds of millions of tax dollars are up for grabs. The group behind the effort, "Yes on 820," said they want voters to know how much is...
KTEN.com
Recreational marijuana on Oklahoma's March ballot
(KTEN) — Oklahoma's March 7 special election is fast approaching. Topping the ballot will be State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state for adults 21 years and older. A sales tax of 15 percent would be imposed. The Reynolds Library in Durant is hosting a...
Wichita Eagle
Remember those anonymous texts before Kansas abortion vote? They could become illegal
Former Kansas Congressman Tim Huelskamp was the elephant not in the room. Even though he’s been out of office for six years, the former Republican representative and staunch abortion opponent looms over a new effort to require “paid for” disclosures in text messages sent to influence Kansas elections on state constitutional amendments.
kgou.org
AM NewsBrief: Feb. 2, 2023
Newly elected State Superintendent Ryan Walters is hoping the legislature will allocate about $330 million more than last year to fund his new education initiatives and address the teacher shortage. Walters presented his proposal to lawmakers Wednesday — and got some push back. Agencies present wishlists, but only the...
pryorinfopub.com
Group forms to oppose upcoming vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A coalition of community, business and law enforcement leaders filed papers with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission this week to oppose State Question 820, the effort to legalize recreational marijuana. Voters go to the polls March 7 to vote on the proposal during a special election. Former...
OK senator files bill to fight for veterans’ military benefits
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure to ensure that Oklahoma's veterans get their rightful military benefits.
Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?
If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.
EV advocates stomp brake on Kan. bill imposing recharge tax
TOPEKA — Joe Millikan learned of a Kansas House bill imposing a new tax on electric-vehicle charging stations just as he contemplated purchasing an automobile untethered to fossil fuels. Millikan said the proposed state tax of 3 cents per kilowatt to support a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on...
Oklahoma AG preps lawsuit over the lesser prairie chicken
Many who reside in Oklahoma the lesser prairie chicken is symbolic of the Oklahoma prairies.
West Virginia House passes gender-affirming treatment ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican supermajority House of Delegates passed a bill Friday banning gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy for minors, a day after crowds descended on the state Capitol to decry the proposal. The legislation passed 84-10, with all ‘no’ votes coming from the body’s shrinking delegation of Democrats, who accused GOP lawmakers of putting children’s lives at risk to score political points with the national conservative movement. “Once again, we have put politics over people, we have put politics over health care, we have put politics over bodily autonomy,” said Democratic Del. Danielle Walker, the only Black woman and openly LGBTQ person in the West Virginia Legislature. She wore a blue, white and pink striped transgender pride flag draped around her shoulders as she spoke. “We all have decided harming members of the LGBTQ-plus community is worth it so we can score a couple of points for an election that’s two away,” she said.
kosu.org
AG education spending investigation, Ryan Walters before lawmakers, VA Director Joel Kintsel and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican political consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about an investigation over misspent COVID-19 education funds and a budget hearing for State Superintendent Ryan Walters before lawmakers. The trio also discusses the firing of a state Department...
publicradiotulsa.org
StateImpact talks with Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett about Oklahoma’s pivot to managed Medicaid
Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, SoonerCare, is on its way to profound change. StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney talked with its director, Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett, this week about the transition to managed care. Right now, SoonerCare works on a fee-for-service model, where the state pays providers like doctors and hospitals...
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
Group: Recreational marijuana would bring millions in tax dollars to Oklahoma
In a little more than a month, Oklahomans across the state will decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in the Sooner State.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OK House Bill Filed to End Residential Solar Power Bans
A bill was filed prior to the start of the Oklahoma legislative session to end housing restrictions against residential solar power projects. Ardmore Rep. Tammy Townley filed House Bill 1023 which provides that an owners association, such as an HOA, may not prohibit the installation of solar energy systems. She...
Newly proposed vouchers would not fully pay for private school tuition
New proposed vouchers cannot cover the cost for many private schools around Oklahoma City metro.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Parents should think deeply about Parents' Bill of Rights
Next week, the diversity in school debate returns to neighboring state Missouri via House Bill 952, its anti-1619 Project bill, joining the earlier proposed Parents' Bill of Rights, SB 776. Missouri, a bellwether for policymaking in Kansas, points to the likely resuscitation of this political debate after similar efforts slowed in the Kansas legislature. Coupled with Florida’s recent rejection of AP African American Course in public schools, the two events mark a resurging salvo in a larger argument over school curriculum and diversity.
Oklahoma AG Exonerates Former Cabinet Secretary Ostrowe
Oklahoma's attorney general issued a letter to a former state cabinet secretary, exonerating him of any wrongdoing related to 2020 charges brought against him. In a letter to David Ostrowe, Attorney General Gentner Drummond says that former AG Mike Hunter "failed to adhere to necessary protocols to avoid any appearance of impropriety," adding that Hunter should have disqualified himself.
enidlive.com
Attorney General Gentner Drummond to Sue Biden Administration Over Environmental Policy
Oklahoma State Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced that he is suing the Biden administration over an environmental policy. The policy in question is giving the Lesser Prairie Chicken designation as an endangered species. This would allow the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to determine areas of critical habitat for...
KTUL
SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end in February
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency benefits, also known as SNAP, will expire nationwide in February. Oklahomans receiving SNAP emergency benefits will see changes to their monthly allotment beginning March 1. For some Oklahomans, that extra stipend was critical to afford their basic needs. “I’m worried...
Comments / 1