ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
KTEN.com

Recreational marijuana on Oklahoma's March ballot

(KTEN) — Oklahoma's March 7 special election is fast approaching. Topping the ballot will be State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state for adults 21 years and older. A sales tax of 15 percent would be imposed. The Reynolds Library in Durant is hosting a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

AM NewsBrief: Feb. 2, 2023

Newly elected State Superintendent Ryan Walters is hoping the legislature will allocate about $330 million more than last year to fund his new education initiatives and address the teacher shortage. Walters presented his proposal to lawmakers Wednesday — and got some push back. Agencies present wishlists, but only the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Hays Post

EV advocates stomp brake on Kan. bill imposing recharge tax

TOPEKA — Joe Millikan learned of a Kansas House bill imposing a new tax on electric-vehicle charging stations just as he contemplated purchasing an automobile untethered to fossil fuels. Millikan said the proposed state tax of 3 cents per kilowatt to support a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

West Virginia House passes gender-affirming treatment ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican supermajority House of Delegates passed a bill Friday banning gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy for minors, a day after crowds descended on the state Capitol to decry the proposal. The legislation passed 84-10, with all ‘no’ votes coming from the body’s shrinking delegation of Democrats, who accused GOP lawmakers of putting children’s lives at risk to score political points with the national conservative movement. “Once again, we have put politics over people, we have put politics over health care, we have put politics over bodily autonomy,” said Democratic Del. Danielle Walker, the only Black woman and openly LGBTQ person in the West Virginia Legislature. She wore a blue, white and pink striped transgender pride flag draped around her shoulders as she spoke. “We all have decided harming members of the LGBTQ-plus community is worth it so we can score a couple of points for an election that’s two away,” she said.
ARKANSAS STATE
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

OK House Bill Filed to End Residential Solar Power Bans

A bill was filed prior to the start of the Oklahoma legislative session to end housing restrictions against residential solar power projects. Ardmore Rep. Tammy Townley filed House Bill 1023 which provides that an owners association, such as an HOA, may not prohibit the installation of solar energy systems. She...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salina Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Parents should think deeply about Parents' Bill of Rights

Next week, the diversity in school debate returns to neighboring state Missouri via House Bill 952, its anti-1619 Project bill, joining the earlier proposed Parents' Bill of Rights, SB 776. Missouri, a bellwether for policymaking in Kansas, points to the likely resuscitation of this political debate after similar efforts slowed in the Kansas legislature. Coupled with Florida’s recent rejection of AP African American Course in public schools, the two events mark a resurging salvo in a larger argument over school curriculum and diversity.
KANSAS STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma AG Exonerates Former Cabinet Secretary Ostrowe

Oklahoma's attorney general issued a letter to a former state cabinet secretary, exonerating him of any wrongdoing related to 2020 charges brought against him. In a letter to David Ostrowe, Attorney General Gentner Drummond says that former AG Mike Hunter "failed to adhere to necessary protocols to avoid any appearance of impropriety," adding that Hunter should have disqualified himself.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end in February

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency benefits, also known as SNAP, will expire nationwide in February. Oklahomans receiving SNAP emergency benefits will see changes to their monthly allotment beginning March 1. For some Oklahomans, that extra stipend was critical to afford their basic needs. “I’m worried...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy