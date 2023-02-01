ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

Chris Tomlin, Megan Duke to headline Christian benefit concert at Morgan County Fair

By eNewspaper
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
Chris Tomlin, Megan Duke, Downpour, and Natalie Layne will perform at the 2023 Morgan County Fair Christian Benefit Concert.

Tomlin has 11 Grammy Nominations, one Grammy Award, 21 Dove Awards, three Billboard American Music Awards, 16 No. 1 hits, and five Gold Albums. He is currently up for two Grammy Awards in February.

Megan Duke has opened for several major acts. She is a three time winner of Vocalist of the Year at Liberty University. She has toured with many Christian groups.

DownPour has members from around central Indiana. They have been performing together for more than 10 years and have opened for several artists such as Kingdom Heirs, Jason Crabb, and The Isaacs.

Natalie Layne is a songwriter, recording artist, and pianist from Colorado Springs. She is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee. At 10 years old, she began to write and record her own songs.

The concert will be held on Thursday, July 13, in the grandstand area. Reserved tickets are $100, $75, and $50. It will begin at 6 p.m. General admission tickets for grandstand seats are $25. Tickets go on sale Saturday April 22, from 9 a.m. until noon at HomeBank, 59 W. Washington St. After April 22, tickets can be purchased at WCBK.com and Homebanksb.com.

Rob Helms, of RD Productions LLC announced the acts Monday morning at the Martinsville HomeBank.

Helms said 50% of the profit from the concert will go to Stability First and the Morgan County Substance Abuse Council.

Helms said the concert is made possible by the support of HomeBank and other sponsors.

