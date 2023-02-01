ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How Bellarmine women's basketball's Gracie Merkle is taking over ASUN in her freshman year

By J.L. Kirven, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Bellarmine women’s basketball coach Chancellor Dugan scouts the entire country for talent, but she found the Knights’ newest star in her own backyard.

"I've never seen hands like she has," Dugan said of freshman center Gracie Merkle . "You get it anywhere close and she's going to catch it. Along with that, she's got really good footwork. I think those things you put together, it makes a special post player."

The former Bullitt East High School basketball standout has made an immediate impact for the Knights in her freshman season. The 6-foot-6 forward leads the team in points per game (15.4), rebounds (11.0) and total blocks (51), but Dugan isn’t surprised by the freshman phenom’s dominance.

“I’ve seen her since she was 13 years old,” Dugan said. “I’ve seen her progress all throughout high school, and we knew that we had something special this summer. When she’s on the floor it just makes such a difference. It doesn’t even matter if she’s getting the ball.”

'He’s really irreplaceable': Soccer community mourns death of DeSales High coach Lee Smith

Playing 30 minutes away in Mt. Washington, Merkle stayed on Dugan’s radar all throughout high school. Merkle was ranked the No. 2 player in the state in the 2022 class and won a host of awards — like the 2021 Courier Journal Player of the Year — while leading the Chargers to three straight Sixth Region championships.

Merkle was heavily recruited out of high school and originally committed in August 2021 to Miami (Ohio) . But in November 2021 she flipped to Bellarmine to be closer to home , Bullitt East coach Chris Stallings said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrQtp_0kYUWhoe00

"I'm a family person, so being 30 minutes away from my house is great because I can go home whenever I want a home-cooked meal or anything," Merkle said. "Having the community support around Bellarmine and Mt. Washington where they can come watch has been great. ... It's been the best decision so far."

Despite Merkle's fast start on the court, her transition to college basketball posed some challenges.

She said she was quiet and reserved at first and took time to warm up to her teammates and coaches. But Merkle has come out of her shell in the months since arriving on campus and enjoys the bond she has with her teammates. She also likes messing with Dugan when she gets the chance.

Kentucky Girls Basketball Media Poll: Sacred Heart No. 1, new team in rankings

"I'm not a person that really lets people in easily, so I had to get used to Coach Dugan," Merkle said. "But once I got used to (the coaches) I don't shut up around them. I mess with them all the time. I'll go behind coach's back, poke a shoulder and walk the other way. I'm just trying to have fun playing the game that I love."

She also had to adjust to the physicality. In high school, Merkle was accustomed to dominating everyone inside, but she found out fast that it wouldn't be that easy in college.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FdZg_0kYUWhoe00

"I said, 'Yeah this is definitely different,'" Merkle said. "I didn't really think it wasn't going to be this physical, but then playing those big teams (like LSU or Kentucky), even though we didn't win we still battled."

The Knights (7-15) with Merkle in the paint have made strides after winning just four games a year ago. Bellarmine won three games in a row in mid-January, including a 66-54 win over Jacksonville in which Merkle exploded for 29 points and 24 rebounds. The Knights play again Thursday at Jacksonville State trying to snap a two-game skid.

Nominate today! Kentuckiana High School Sports Awards Courage Award nominations accepted until Feb. 24

Merkle's play isn't just noticed at home. She's put the entire Atlantic Sun Conference on notice. She's won the ASC Freshman of the Week award six times and the Player of the Week award on three occasions, and in January she scored 10 or more points in eight of nine games, averaging 21.5 points and 15 rebounds during the month.

"I always got told I could do big things, but I never really knew this is what I was going to do," Merkle said. "Just seeing all the accomplishments and the team accomplishments, it's just great."

Follow Courier Journal reporter J.L. Kirven on Twitter @JL_Kirven for more updates on Louisville prep sports.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How Bellarmine women's basketball's Gracie Merkle is taking over ASUN in her freshman year

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville football Class of 2023 superlatives

The end of the second signing day came on Wednesday night with the University of Louisville adding a pair of prospects. The Cardinals added four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind., and three-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker from Franklin, Tenn., to the signing class. The two additions bring the total of high school signees to 15 in the Class of 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville FB: Woo Spencer headlines active Signing Day for Jeff Brohm

It has been difficult to stop and take a breath since early December for the Louisville football program due to the overhaul of the coaching staff, roster players entering the transfer portal, new players coming in through the transfer portal, the Class of 2023 recruiting class momentarily hanging in the balance, the uncertainty surrounding the Early Signing Period, and now National Signing Day that concluded last night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
MIDWAY, KY
bowhuntingmag.com

21-Point Kentucky Buck Scores 195 2/8 Inches

Finding a lightly hunted honey hole leads Jeff Humphrey to crossbow kill of a lifetime. When it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” It’s a common term that means that all things equal, homes of similar size and condition typically command a higher or lower price depending on where they’re located.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in

VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
VERSAILLES, KY
wdrb.com

The Capital Grille opens Louisville location on Shelbyville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is welcoming a new fine dining restaurant. The Capital Grille is now open in the front of Oxmoor Mall on Shelbyville Road. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks and world-class wine list. The Louisville location will be lead by local executive chef Chris...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)

XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the Republican running for Kentucky Senate District 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Republican Misty Glin, Sullivan University is where it all started. It’s where she earned several degrees and worked for a few years as an instructor in the pharmacy technician program. “Without Sullivan, without the degrees and the relationships that I made here at Sullivan...
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

There Are Black People In Louisville’s Future

As we look out into the American abyss — Black bodies and Black trauma are still paraded in the streets and across our screens. Little seems to change in the system that creates these scenarios, and we’re grappling, yet again, with the “How much more?” question. How much more can we take? How many more Black bodies will be sacrificed to this system? The number has to be finite, but when will we see the final integer tick across our television screens or pop up as a tweet on our phones?
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

New distillery coming to Woodford County

MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Woodford County. State leaders were on hand to break ground on Bluegrass Distillery at Elkwood Farms in Midway. It is the first distillery to be located in Midway since 1959. “This is going to be an anchor that brings in...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
OnlyInYourState

The Brick Building In Kentucky That Could Compete With Any Historic Site In The U.S.

Kentucky has an impressive history that we’re very, very proud of. Our state has many claims to fame and played a tremendous role in the American story; and, as such, the Bluegrass is home to numerous places of immense historic significance. Liberty Hall is one such place; in fact, this humble brick building in Frankfort, Kentucky, could easily compete with any historic site in the U.S.
FRANKFORT, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy