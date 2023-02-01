Read full article on original website
1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Former KC man pleads guilty for using dead people’s IDs to claim stimulus checks
A former Kansas City man pleaded guilty to his role in a fraud that used the identities of dead people to file 238 false stimulus claims.
KCTV 5
Shooting in Westport area kills 20-year-old woman, sparks call for action
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The third shooting in Westport since July and Kansas City’s 15th homicide for the year has people weighing in on what Kansas City should be doing differently. Westport is a destination for many on a sunny day but not everyone feels safe returning for...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for $10 million meth conspiracy and fraud scheme using stolen IDs of county employees
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court in two separate and unrelated criminal cases for a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and for a fraud scheme that utilized the stolen identities of Johnson County, Kansas, government employees to make fraudulent credit card purchases.
KMBC.com
Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
KCTV 5
Body exhumed in 1977 Overland Park unsolved homicide
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have reopened a 46-year-old unsolved homicide in hopes that modern investigative techniques and technology help break the case. In the early morning hours of July 2, 1977, officers responded to a home on West 87th Street near Lowell Avenue after receiving an...
KMBC.com
One dead following police shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
Man killed in KCK police shooting near 52nd, Georgia
One person is dead after a Kansas City, Kansas, police shooting Friday night near N. 52nd Street and Georgia Avenue, police say.
KMBC.com
Lenexa police arrests man involved in several stolen property cases
LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say they arrested a man overnight this week who stole several items, including the car he was driving when police pulled him over. Police stopped a stolen car in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview earlier this week. Inside the vehicle, mail,...
KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.
Suspect in custody following standoff with Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Missouri police have taken one person in custody following a standoff that lasted for several hours Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of Wallace Ave, which is near I-435 and E Winner Road, for reported sounds of gunshots. Once on scene officers […]
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
Grain Valley High School scare ends with person in custody
Grain Valley School District lifts safety precautions after locking down it's high school when a student reported a suspicious person on campus.
KYTV
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
KC mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey.
Kansas City police look for driver in road rage shooting
Kansas City police look for a Charger believed to be involved in a road rage shooting on Nov. 11, 2022, that left a victim paralyzed.
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
KMBC.com
KCPD opens homicide investigation after shooting victim arrives at the hospital overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide. Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital regarding a shooting victim who had been privately driven to the hospital. The victim was rushed into the hospital for treatment but was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Raytown Man Sentenced To 20 Years for $10M Conspiracy Fraud Scheme
(MISSOURINET) – A Raytown man has been sentenced for conspiracy and fraud schemes. Anthony Morabith reports…
