Kansas City, MO

kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for $10 million meth conspiracy and fraud scheme using stolen IDs of county employees

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court in two separate and unrelated criminal cases for a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and for a fraud scheme that utilized the stolen identities of Johnson County, Kansas, government employees to make fraudulent credit card purchases.
RAYTOWN, MO
KMBC.com

Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Body exhumed in 1977 Overland Park unsolved homicide

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have reopened a 46-year-old unsolved homicide in hopes that modern investigative techniques and technology help break the case. In the early morning hours of July 2, 1977, officers responded to a home on West 87th Street near Lowell Avenue after receiving an...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

One dead following police shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Lenexa police arrests man involved in several stolen property cases

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say they arrested a man overnight this week who stole several items, including the car he was driving when police pulled him over. Police stopped a stolen car in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview earlier this week. Inside the vehicle, mail,...
LENEXA, KS
KYTV

Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

