kttn.com
Missouri man faces multiple carjacking charges, one in which he killed the driver
A Missouri man already facing charges for one non-fatal carjacking in August was indicted on charges Wednesday that alleges he committed a fatal carjacking in July. The superseding indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, of St. Louis, discharged a firearm during the fatal carjacking of a 2014 Mercedes sedan on July 10, 2022.
Armed robberies staged at two St. Louis ATMs, one thwarted
Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two St. Louis ATMs on Friday, one of which a victim prevented.
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
Two St. Louis officers shot in Soulard, suspect in custody
Two St. Louis officers are hospitalized after they were shot late Thursday night in the Soulard neighborhood.
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
Man charged in Berkeley murder case
A man wanted in a Berkeley murder investigation is now behind bars on felony charges.
KMOV
South City neighbors remember toddler & father killed in double shooting, suspect arrested
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been arrested for killing a father and his 3-year-old daughter at their Pennsylvania Avenue apartment. According to police, 60-year-old, Tommy Williams and toddler, Octavia Williams were murdered on Thursday. Neighbors tell News 4 the pair had an inseparable bond. “She was a...
Police wife shows support for officers shot in Soulard
Lowe said she remembers how urgent and scary that night felt, which is probably how the families of the two officers who were shot Thursday evening felt as well.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
FOX2now.com
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013. Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold …. A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis...
Robbers force man to undress at gunpoint, shoot at him in St. Louis
A group of robbers recently forced a man to undress at gunpoint and fired shots at him in north St. Louis.
Former teacher’s attempted murder shook the region; he’s now close to parole
For some, it seems like only yesterday when we learned former Freeburg High School teacher Sam Shelton tried to snap the neck of a 17-year-old student. He was having an affair with the teen.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
Toddler found dead, man fatally shot in south St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after two people, including a toddler, were fatally shot Thursday night in south St. Louis.
Carjacking suspect facing new, fatal carjacking charge
A St. Louis man currently facing charges for one carjacking was indicted Wednesday for a fatal carjacking in July 2022.
Police Release Photos of Damaged Squad SUV, Gun From Soulard Shooting
Two SLMPD officers, one suspect were shot last night in St. Louis
Victims' Families Say St. Louis Serial Killer Should Face Them in Person
"I want to look him dead in the eyes," said the half-sister of one victim
Man killed in hit-and-run in Overland
One man died Thursday evening from a hit-and-run collision in Overland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Missouri carjacking suspect under arrest after police chase
Officers are looking for a suspect near Berger, Missouri. This is after a police chase from Washington, Missouri.
Two teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police arrested two teenagers after crashing a stolen vehicle in north St. Louis, one that was possibly linked to a separate carjacking Friday night. An 18-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested in the investigation. Police also recovered a handgun in their possession after the crash in the College Hill neighborhood.
