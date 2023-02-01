ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Senior Bowl standouts on Day 1: The offense

By Laurie Fitzpatrick
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxwxK_0kYUVGDM00

MOBILE, Alabama — Day one of Reese’s Senior Bowl practice is officially in the books!

We’ve watched these players throughout the season, and we’ve dug into the film, but now we get to see these players in person and up against some of the best talent in the country.

As they say, “The Draft Starts in Mobile.”

So, let’s dive in and see which offensive prospects impressed us on the first day of practice and who is making their stock rise before the NFL Draft.

Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepard University

Out of the seven quarterbacks invited to the senior bowl this year, Tyson Bagent was the only one throwing with something to prove.

He stayed poised in the pocket, delivered darts in traffic while under pressure and placed his passes incredibly well.

In the 2022 season, Bagent had 4,580 passing yards with 41 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was awarded the 2022 AP Division II All-American Second Team, 2022 PSAC East Offensive Player of the Year, and 2022 AFCA Division II Coaches’ All-American First Team.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keyJI_0kYUVGDM00
Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Tyjae Spears plays like he’s shot out of a cannon every time he touches the ball. Today, he was one of the best running backs on the field. He was taking clean handoffs, not hesitating when finding his lanes up the middle, and he caught screen passes in the open field with a fluid motion.

Spears is a five-foot-9, 204-pound back who ended his 2022 season with 1,581 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns, 6.9 yards per carry. Over his last five games of the season, he rushed for over 100+ yards in four of them.

Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, WR, Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LCF7_0kYUVGDM00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best receivers of the day was Tank Dell. With his speed burst coming out of his release and sudden lateral movements throughout his routes, defenders weren’t coming close to him. He didn’t allow a single contested catch because of the stop-and-go speed coming out of his breaks.

Dell defines explosiveness!

The only downside is his size. As he stands at five-foot-8, his size could be an issue at the next level. Some say he’s the next Tutu Atwell, but he looks to have better talent.

Dell ended the 2022 season with 1,398 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns and had six games of 100+ receiving yards. Despite his small stature, expect his stock to rise in the coming days.

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugVG3_0kYUVGDM00
Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

One of my favorite receivers of the day was Puka Nacua. All throughout the day he was making contested catches look easy, but also showing really good effort when passes were inaccurate.

In the second clip below, Nacua makes a sideline catch look easy. On a comeback route with a defender is closing-in, Nacua is able to get both feet in while falling out of bounds.

No matter if the pass was a short route in traffic, a mesh route over the middle, or a sideline pass, Nacua was securing it.

Nacua had a down year in 2022 from 2021, going from 805 to 625 receiving yards. With his six-foot-2 frame and solid hands, expect teams to move him up the draft board if he continues to show out over the next couple days.

Brayden Willis, TE/FB, Oklahoma

There weren’t many tight ends who really blew anyone away on day one, but Willis showed some great catching during the one-on-ones and lead blocking on some run plays.

In the clip below, the defender was playing great blanket defense, yet Willis was still able to pull it in.

Then on one of the best runs of the day by Spears, Willis was the one leading the way for him.

In the 2022 season, Willis had 456 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on only 35 receptions. In 2021 he was an Academic All-Big 12 second team nominee and was one of three 2022 recipients of program’s coveted Don Key Award (excellence on and off the field).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target

Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival

A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 candidates to become the new Alabama OC

One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football offers 4-star RB Tory Blaylock

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 running back recruit Tory Blaylock. Georgia is typically looking to sign two running back recruits every recruiting cycle. Tory Blaylock, who is ranked as a four-star recruit, plays high school football for Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas. Humble...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Football Superstar Has "No Desire" To Return

One of the most renowned superstar coaches, who has reached the peak of his profession many times, has decided he has no desire to return to coaching. On a recent podcast of "All Things Covered" with host superstar cornerback Patrick Peterson, the podcast guest was a superstar and former head coach of many teams, Urban Meyer.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy