Ross County, OH

Count taken of the homeless population in Ross County

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
CHILLICOTHE— Ross County recently completed the yearly Point-in-Time (PIT) survey which is meant to give a one-day snapshot of the community and the homeless population it holds.

It will help contribute to a national picture and advance the knowledge on homelessness. It can also be used to track changes in the homeless population over time and measure progress in reducing it.

The PIT count is a collaborative effort led by the Ross County Continuum of Care to End Homelessness. Volunteers conducted a census of people who are currently experiencing homelessness. Having an accurate count could will help bring resources to the county and help to better address any homeless and housing problems the county may face.

The outreach team also gives out essential bags during this time with items to help individuals depending on where they are staying. Items include sleeping bags, hand warmers, water, snacks, hand sanitizer, gallon bags and trash bags.

Last year, according to data from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development the PIT survey in 2022 showed that Ohio had 12,654 homeless individuals statewide, this is less than 2% of the national total. Tabitha Muse from the Ross County Continuum of Care said each year the county counts around 60 homeless individuals.

This year Muse said the number will be higher as the county includes those in shelters and those living outside or in vehicles and the shelter count alone was over 60. There were also over 20 people found sleeping outside during the count.

There is no one reason a person becomes homeless. Muse said a majority of people are battling mental health and addiction but others are also struggling to find work. Anyone living paycheck to paycheck can face the possibility of being displaced, this is why Muse and others try to work with those at the shelter on budgeting. Sobriety support, counseling and resource connections are also available to individuals who come to the shelter.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

