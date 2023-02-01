ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Pet of the Week: Meet Callie

By Staff report
 3 days ago
Callie is a 5-year-old female who has been with the Humane Society Serving Crawford County since Aug. 30, 2022. She is friendly, affectionate, and very gentle. She is already spayed and still searching for her forever home. With an approved application, she could potentially go home with you the same day you visit with her.

To meet Callie, stop by the Humane Society Serving Crawford County Shelter at 3590 Ohio 98 in Bucyrus. Call 419-562-9149 if you have any questions.

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

