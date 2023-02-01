Read full article on original website
Children robes, PJs recalled due to violation of flammable hazards: CPSC
HOUSTON – Children robes and pajama sets sold on Amazon are being recalled after failing to meet the federal flammability standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled robes were exclusively sold on Amazon by SGMWVB from January 2022 through June 2022. The price ranged between...
H-E-B dethrones Amazon as best grocer in US, report says
HOUSTON – It looks like Texas-based H-E-B has dethroned Amazon as the nation’s favorite grocery store, according to a report. Dunhumby, a global customer data science company, released its sixth annual report of top grocers and H-E-B was given top honors, followed by Costco, ranking No. 2 and Amazon at No 3.
