ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pine Bush business nationally recognized for excellence

PINE BUSH – East Coast Industrial Services of Pine Bush was recognized last week at the National Pavement Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina as the recipient of the 2023 Award for Excellence in Power Sweeping. East Coast Industrial Services is a family owned and operated business located in Pine...
PINE BUSH, NY
theexaminernews.com

Cunzio to Run for Another Term on Westchester Board of Legislators

County Legislator Margaret Cunzio (C-Mount Pleasant) announced this week she will be seeking a fifth term on the Board of Legislators. “It’s an honor to serve on behalf of our community’s residents,” Cunzio said in a statement. “Together we have cut taxes, bolstered public safety and protected the social safety net in partnership with local nonprofit organizations. I’m pleased to put my nonpartisan record as a citizen legislator on the ballot this November and look forward to always placing the needs of our district’s residents ahead of partisan gridlock and grandstanding.”
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace

Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
KINGSTON, NY
wibx950.com

Exploring the Abandoned and Cursed Hudson Valley Abercrombie Castle

09I love old abandoned structures and Upstate New York has tons and tons of them. I especially love them when they have an intriguing story about them. Take a look at the abandoned ELDA Castle, or it's sometimes called Abercrombie Castle, tucked away in the woods in the Hudson Valley. It was originally built in 1927 by Mr. and Mrs. David Abercrombie...as in the Abercrombie and Fitch fortune. Over the years it's changed hands several times and each owner has fallen on hard times, abandoned the renovation of the castle, or died. That has prompted stories of it being cursed or haunted.
OSSINING, NY
Gothamist

Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Warming centers open across the Hudson Valley

Warming centers have opened across the Hudson Valley due to the bitter blast. Here's a list of centers in your area to help keep you safe and warm. The Rockland County Warming Center, operated by Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland, is open to homeless single adults at the Dr. Robert L. Yeager Health Center in Pomona. For more information call 845-942-5791.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Fallen Wires Cause Brush Fire In Hudson Valley

A brush fire caused by fallen power lines shuttered a road in the Hudson Valley until crews could put it out. The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3, around 11 a.m. when firefighters and police in Putnam County responded to a fire in Mahopac located in the area of Croton Falls Road and Cole D…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
GARDINER, NY
TAPinto.net

Feeding Westchester Announces Mobile Food Pantry Dates

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Feeding Westchester has announced the dates for their upcoming Mobile Food Pantry events. On March 2, April 6, and May 4, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., this specialized 26-foot refrigerated truck brings a “market on wheels” to underserved communities so that fresh, nutritious foods can be delivered directly to those who need it. To be held at Shrub Oak Memorial Park, located on Sunnyside Street in Shrub Oak. For more information, visit https://feedingwestchester.org/our-work/
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
tapinto.net

Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy