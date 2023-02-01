Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Supervisor Albra’s assistant resigns claiming office was a hostile work environment
TOWN OF FISHKILL – The Fishkill Town Supervisor’s Confidential Secretary, Mike Natrella, abruptly resigned on January 30, claiming that Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra, a Democrat, created an uncomfortable work environment and exhibited unstable behavior when not provided information to which he was not entitled. Natrella, a 24-year-old, is...
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?
What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley. But...
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Trees In Hudson Valley
As a powerful cold front brings heavy winds and freezing Arctic air to the Hudson Valley, thousands of customers have been left without power from fallen trees and power lines. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the damaging...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pine Bush business nationally recognized for excellence
PINE BUSH – East Coast Industrial Services of Pine Bush was recognized last week at the National Pavement Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina as the recipient of the 2023 Award for Excellence in Power Sweeping. East Coast Industrial Services is a family owned and operated business located in Pine...
theexaminernews.com
Cunzio to Run for Another Term on Westchester Board of Legislators
County Legislator Margaret Cunzio (C-Mount Pleasant) announced this week she will be seeking a fifth term on the Board of Legislators. “It’s an honor to serve on behalf of our community’s residents,” Cunzio said in a statement. “Together we have cut taxes, bolstered public safety and protected the social safety net in partnership with local nonprofit organizations. I’m pleased to put my nonpartisan record as a citizen legislator on the ballot this November and look forward to always placing the needs of our district’s residents ahead of partisan gridlock and grandstanding.”
hudsonvalleyone.com
Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace
Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
wibx950.com
Exploring the Abandoned and Cursed Hudson Valley Abercrombie Castle
09I love old abandoned structures and Upstate New York has tons and tons of them. I especially love them when they have an intriguing story about them. Take a look at the abandoned ELDA Castle, or it's sometimes called Abercrombie Castle, tucked away in the woods in the Hudson Valley. It was originally built in 1927 by Mr. and Mrs. David Abercrombie...as in the Abercrombie and Fitch fortune. Over the years it's changed hands several times and each owner has fallen on hard times, abandoned the renovation of the castle, or died. That has prompted stories of it being cursed or haunted.
Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
News 12
Warming centers open across the Hudson Valley
Warming centers have opened across the Hudson Valley due to the bitter blast. Here's a list of centers in your area to help keep you safe and warm. The Rockland County Warming Center, operated by Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland, is open to homeless single adults at the Dr. Robert L. Yeager Health Center in Pomona. For more information call 845-942-5791.
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Transformers, Trees In Westchester
Heavy wind gusts from a powerful cold front traveling through the Northeast are causing thousands of people to lose power throughout Westchester County. The cold front, arriving in the area on Friday, Feb. 3, is bringing gusts as strong as 35 miles per hour to the region, along with Arctic air…
Fallen Wires Cause Brush Fire In Hudson Valley
A brush fire caused by fallen power lines shuttered a road in the Hudson Valley until crews could put it out. The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3, around 11 a.m. when firefighters and police in Putnam County responded to a fire in Mahopac located in the area of Croton Falls Road and Cole D…
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation
There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
Feeding Westchester Announces Mobile Food Pantry Dates
WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Feeding Westchester has announced the dates for their upcoming Mobile Food Pantry events. On March 2, April 6, and May 4, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., this specialized 26-foot refrigerated truck brings a “market on wheels” to underserved communities so that fresh, nutritious foods can be delivered directly to those who need it. To be held at Shrub Oak Memorial Park, located on Sunnyside Street in Shrub Oak. For more information, visit https://feedingwestchester.org/our-work/
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
tapinto.net
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
