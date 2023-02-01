ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Know before you go: new text service helps area ski resorts

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjwJ1_0kYUUFMq00

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new texting service is lending a helping hand to two ski resorts in the Poconos as NEPA’s fickle winter weather continues.

Wednesday morning the brisk, cold air was a warm welcome to crews at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area . The resort is one of many in the Poconos needing to rely on its snowmaking equipment this season as our area has seen above-average temperatures this winter.

“Everybody’s walking around with a smile on their face because we’re making snow again and it just turns the whole vibe of the mountain around like instantly and you can see it in our customers as well,” said Zach McCormack, who’s the mountain manager at Shawnee.

Making snow comes down to a science and without the colder temperatures, Shawnee is unable to fill its slopes. But even with the unseasonable weather thrown their way they’ve been able to keep 19 of its runs open.

“Mother Nature hasn’t always been cooperative this year at least so far, but our staff, as well as our guests, have really been super positive. They’ve really kept that energy up,” said Shawnee MountaiSki Area Operations Manager, Joshua Urciuoli.

One way Shawnee officials are working with its community is by teaming up with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau to debut a new texting service called ‘ SkiText .’

“This is really a way for the mountains to communicate with their skiers more directly when they’re either on the mountain, planning a trip, or they can also go on and ask questions to learn more about what’s going on,” said Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau Executive Vice President, Brian Bossuyt.

Wilkes-Barre issues CODE BLUE for upcoming dates

At the tips of your fingers, skiers and snowboarders at both Shawnee and Ski Big Bear can find out information like snow reports and dining options. A new feature that Shawnee staff say will help them bring in more guests to the area.

“They’re a huge part of the tourism industry here, which is how our local economy thrives, all the local businesses. We depend on these people to visit us in the winter so we’re really appreciative for the opportunity,” explained Rachel Wyckoff, who is the marketing director at Shawnee.

Anyone who signs up for ‘SkiTest” also gets a chance to win a free lift ticket to the Shawnee Mountain Ski Area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyInYourState

Don’t Put Away That Coat, As Spring 2023 In Pennsylvania Is Predicted To Be Mild And A Bit Wet

As winter continues to barrel along, we now know that we unequivocally and sadly will not be welcoming an early spring. Phil has spoken, and we still have six more weeks until the warmer, sunnier days of spring officially arrive. Chances are we won’t have too much to complain about this spring either if you believe the Farmers Almanac’s spring weather prediction for Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: New Contemporary Craftsman in Lake Naomi

Actually, this house is more Craftsman-flavored than real Craftsman. But when the finished product is as well-built and stylish as this, why complain?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Two things in particular stand out when one contemplates buying...
WBRE

Unusual weather in January explained

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s no secret that this past month has been incredibly warm, but we did end up setting a record for both temperatures and snowfall at the airport. Eyewitness News spoke with the National Weather Service today about the records and why we’ve seen such warm weather. “For the month of January 2023, […]
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass

It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Worst floods in Pennsylvania history

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is no stranger to flooding. Flooding happens along streams and creeks from heavy rainfalls or remnants of tropical cyclones. But some of the floods broke records of the wrong kind along streams, creeks, and rivers. Here are four of the worst floods that the commonwealth has ever seen. Johnstown Flood of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Eight Feet Of Snow, 50 Below Zero, And Every Road Closed: Welcome To Wyoming!

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. This last cold snap was a big one. But, not an odd one. After all, this is Wyoming. But how’s this to end the month? In some parts of the state, the temperature got down to nearly 50 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning and in another part of the state, almost eight feet of snow fell.
WYOMING STATE
WBRE

Drumming up excitement for inaugural Wyoming Valley Run

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A kickoff event was held Wednesday night in Luzerne County to introduce a new, 10-mile race coming to Northeastern Pennsylvania this fall. It’s called the Wyoming Valley Run presented by Allied Services. Organizers are raising awareness about the upcoming race in the hopes of bringing together the local running community. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.

Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

LVHN to close COVID vaccine clinics across Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Beginning Friday, Lehigh Valley Health Network will close five of their COVID vaccine clinics in several counties including Luzerne, Monroe, and Schuylkill. LVHN says part of the reason is a lower number of patients coming in to get the vaccine; additionally, a high percentage of people are already fully vaccinated or […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden Show at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The NEPA Home and Garden Show has begun. It’s the place to be if you need a skilled builder, or you’re looking for quality materials for your next home improvement project. PA live! show Chris Bohinski visited the show in Wilkes-Barre Township on Friday. At the home show, Chris […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy