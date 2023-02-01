Read full article on original website
Clayton County chairman former secretary makes first appearance on threat charges
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired secretary of the Clayton County commission chairman says she feels betrayed by her old boss. The GBI filed warrants against Katrina Holloway for allegedly making false statements and filing a false police report. The GBI says Holloway sent a threatening letter to chairman Turner...
Clayton County residents prepare to elect new sheriff after Victor Hill's conviction
CLAYTON, Ga. — It's a crowded race to become Clayton County’s next sheriff with five candidates vying for votes. When former Sheriff Victor Hill left office after being convicted in federal court in an inmate abuse trial, an interim was appointed. In two months, residents will elect a...
Clayton County sets early voting dates for March 21 special election
Clayton County’s Board of Elections and Registration has set February 27 through March 17 as the dates for early voting ...
Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
A motion to dismiss decades-old murder charges against Black sharecropper Clarence Henderson is scheduled to be heard in open court in West Georgia on March 2. It comes more than seven decades after police arrested Henderson, setting the Black sharecropper on a years’ long journey through the Jim Crow justice system of segregation-era Georgia.
Carroll County Sheriff's Office to raffle guns as part of '30 guns in 30 days' fundraiser
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is currently selling tickets for its "30 guns in 30 days" fundraiser. One ticket a day will be selected through the month of April, and the winner could get a gun. Sheriff Terry Langley said those who purchase a...
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
Family calls for additional video to be released after Clayton County inmate death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is demanding transparency and cell phone video be released following the death of a Clayton County inmate in November. Clayton County Jail video was released earlier this week. The video from inside the jail shows some of Terry Thurmond’s final moments.
Next Clayton sheriff to face multitude of issues over jail facility, staffing
Though he is no longer sheriff, convicted felon Victor Hill continues to be named in lawsuits about conditions at the Cl...
4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case
ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
Holloway granted bond; Franklin takes to cameras
10:18 p.m.: CORRECTION: CLARIFIES that Franklin repaid the county for some travel funds; ADDS Brandon Turner does not report directly to Jeff Turner. Katrina Holloway, former Clayton County assistant to Chairman Jeff Turner, has been granted bond after making her first appearance via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 31. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Holloway with one count each of false statements and making false reports.
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
Clayton County woman accused of stealing more than $35,000 from employer, deputies say
The victim claimed he had no idea that his employee was using his credit card information.
The YSL Case: YSL Members Shank Fellow Inmate As Jury Selection Stalls
Christian Eppinger, Rodalius Ryan, and Damone Blalock, defendants in the blockbuster Fulton County trial of Young Thug and the alleged “Young Slime Life” criminal organization, have been accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the county jail, where they are being held. At the same time, the jury is selected for their trial.
'Just want to cry' | Mother of Towers High homecoming queen grieves after arrest made in shooting death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now accused of the murder of a 17-year-old Towers High student. Nearly three months after the shooting, authorities say he is in custody. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, assisted by U.S. Marshals, arrested Nakia Dunta Dorsey Friday. The 23-year-old Decatur man was taken into custody on warrants of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault filed on Jan.12.
Woman, newborn baby fighting for their lives after shooting at DeKalb condos plagued with issues
ATLANTA — A woman and her newborn baby are fighting for their lives after a shooting at a troubled DeKalb County condo complex, police said. “It’s so scary. We [are] human you know, we trust God, but it’s not safe all the time,” said Brannon Hill resident Betty Tamrat.
Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests
After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
A College Park councilman says he was retaliated against for supporting four female city employees — three former manage...
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
