Clayton County, GA

The Albany Herald

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year

DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case

ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Holloway granted bond; Franklin takes to cameras

10:18 p.m.: CORRECTION: CLARIFIES that Franklin repaid the county for some travel funds; ADDS Brandon Turner does not report directly to Jeff Turner. Katrina Holloway, former Clayton County assistant to Chairman Jeff Turner, has been granted bond after making her first appearance via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 31. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Holloway with one count each of false statements and making false reports.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thesource.com

The YSL Case: YSL Members Shank Fellow Inmate As Jury Selection Stalls

Christian Eppinger, Rodalius Ryan, and Damone Blalock, defendants in the blockbuster Fulton County trial of Young Thug and the alleged “Young Slime Life” criminal organization, have been accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the county jail, where they are being held. At the same time, the jury is selected for their trial.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'Just want to cry' | Mother of Towers High homecoming queen grieves after arrest made in shooting death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now accused of the murder of a 17-year-old Towers High student. Nearly three months after the shooting, authorities say he is in custody. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, assisted by U.S. Marshals, arrested Nakia Dunta Dorsey Friday. The 23-year-old Decatur man was taken into custody on warrants of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault filed on Jan.12.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests

After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
