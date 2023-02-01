Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year, WGC says
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday.
After a joint rate surge, central banks start to see the end in sight
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT/LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Global central banks that raced to raise interest rates last year amid soaring inflation are now laying the groundwork in unison for a pause that, while not yet promised, is coming into view for later this year.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
JP Morgan just bought a massive forest to make money—And not just from the timber
JPMorgan's latest big investment is in the forests of America's Southeast. Investing in woodland conservation isn’t just for wealthy environmentalists anymore. The investment arms of massive banks are getting into the game too, as interest mounts for nature-based solutions to remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Timber, wood that...
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Fed rate hike may be smallest since March. What it means for you.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to make its eighth rate hike since March. If there is a glimmer of light for weary borrowers and investors, it's that the increase may be the smallest since the central bank began pushing rates higher almost a year ago. On February 1, the Fed is expected to raise its key short-term rate by one-quarter of a percentage point, bringing its target rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, its highest level in 15 years, according to economists surveyed by FactSet. That would follow a half-point rate hike in December and four three-quarter...
Western tankers ramp up Russian oil shipments under price cap
MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Western oil tankers ramped up their shipments of Russian crude in January as prices for Moscow's flagship Urals grade held below an international price cap, according to market sources and Eikon data.
ValueWalk
Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)
For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
Americans are in for more economic pain this year as the Fed signals its war on inflation will continue
The Fed's Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it's better to err on the side of raising interest rates too much than too little to fight inflation.
gcaptain.com
US Warships Struggle To Stay At Sea As China’s Fleet Grows
By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) US Navy warships have seen fewer days at sea since 2011 because vessels are breaking down more frequently than expected and taking longer to repair, even as the Pentagon struggles to catch up with China’s larger fleet, according to newly disclosed data from congressional analysts.
European Central Bank hikes rates, vows 'we are not done'
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank chugged ahead with another outsized interest rate hike Thursday and vowed more will follow, underlining its drive to subdue inflation even as the economy slows and the U.S. Federal Reserve eases its pace of increases. The Frankfurt-based bank raised its key benchmarks by half a percentage point and said it intends to make a similar move in March. Policymakers are moving aggressively to choke off price spikes that have slowed from record highs but are still hurting households in the 20 countries that use the euro currency. The bank, which also hiked by a half-point in December, “will stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference. “Now you will say, ‘Well, yes, but what about after March? Does that mean that you have reached the pinnacle or the peak?’ she later added. “No, no, no, no. We know that we have ground to cover. We know that we are not done.”
European Markets Higher as European Central Bank and Bank of England Hike Interest Rates
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher as investors digested interest rate hikes by European central banks and the latest move by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8% in early afternoon trade, with sectors a mixed bag. Technology rocketed...
msn.com
Oil falls as rate hikes loom, Russian flows stay strong
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as looming interest rate hikes by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset rising Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise...
FTSE 100 hits record as traders celebrate easing recession fears
The FTSE 100 has hit a new record high as global inflation and interest rate fears continued to ease.The index of the UK’s largest publicly-listed firms was trading up more than 1% on Friday, helping it to push past its previous peak.The index has previously hit an intraday high of 7,903.5 points in May 2018. Its all-time high close was 7,877.45.On Friday, the index had briefly pushed as high as 7,906.58 at the time of writing, and it remained to be seen if it would beat the all-time close.Global markets have been buoyant in recent weeks due to optimism that central...
Oil falls about 3% as strong U.S. jobs data prompt interest rate concerns
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell to over three-week lows on Friday in a volatile session, after strong U.S. jobs data raised concerns about higher interest rates and as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products.
Czech central bank signals rates to stay elevated, welcomes strong crown
PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) left interest rates unchanged at a more than two-decade high on Thursday, saying rate stability for longer was the best course for an economy that has tipped into a mild recession amid persistent double-digit inflation.
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper prices rise as Fed messaging weakens the dollar
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices moved higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cemented expectations that rapid interest rate rises will end soon, weakening the dollar and making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies. A rapid softening in the dollar USD= and hopes of revived...
Comments / 0