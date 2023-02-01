Read full article on original website
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Reappears With Air Command Force Detailing And “Gorge Green” Accents
As the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s history and product lineup, the silhouette keeps appearing in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: Another Air Command Force-inspired style clad in “Gorge Green,” “Obsidian” and “Gold Suede” colors.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
The Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin” Expected In May
The Air Jordan 11 Low has long since been a staple of Jordan Brand’s Summer product line. Every year, the low-cut AJXI model signals the start of the warmer months with releases confirmed for April, May, and June, all served up in a variety of colorways that touch on traditions of Jumpman footwear.
A Greyscale Nike Air Max Plus Joins The Fold
The Nike Air Max Plus serves as one of a handful of silhouettes for The Swoosh where its popularity overseas stretches farther than it does in the States. And while an overwhelming amount of saturation served as the silhouette’s main embellishment, a tonal switch has been employed across the retooled retro cushioning solution.
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
An Oceanic Wash Accents The GS Nike Dunk High
With the silhouette’s raucous revitalization in the rearview, The Swoosh has capitalized off of the Nike Dunk’s newfound appreciators by resuming the pair’s dominance throughout 2023. Continuing its divergence from the 1980s-harkened “Be True To Your School” collection, varying grayscale shades lay claim to the silhouette’s latest grade school-exclusive proposition.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Tiffany & Co. Presents Its Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low
It’s the collaboration that has electrified the sneaker game unlike any other this year — Tiffany & Co. x. . Following an early leak and the ”Legendary Pair” announcement from both brands, Tiffany & Co. has now officially presented its take on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Adding to this, the brand has also revealed a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products from the duo.
Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” Releasing Holiday 2023
With each holiday season comes another Air Jordan 11. Adding this past winter’s “Cherry” composition to the silhouette’s iconic slate of colorways including the “Cool Grey” 11, Space Jam and Concord, Holiday 2023 is set to write its own story with a women’s exclusive effort. And according to reputable sources, Sneaker Files and @zsneakerheadz, the ladies’ silhouette will receive a tasteful “Neapolitan” scheme alongside the return of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP”.
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 21 to January 27
The first month of 2023 is quickly winding down, but some of the year’s last releases have already been teased by official and unofficial channels. Reliable sources @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram and Sneaker Files sent shockwaves throughout social media throughout the week. After sharing that the Air Jordan 11 from 2006’s “Defining Moments” Pack would return for the holiday season, the duo revealed two more exciting retros. According to the leakers, women’s exclusive AJ11 would launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a similar color scheme as last year’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.” Furthermore, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” was reported for a reissue, only this time in larger quantities than in 2016 and exclusively for women.
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Crafts Its Own Homage To The Chicago Skyline
Back in 2022, it was confirmed that both the Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 2 Low would be taking us back to MJ’s rookie days, recalling the Chicago Skyline that originally backlit one of the legend’s most iconic photos. Little did we know that the Air Jordan 1 Mid would also be joining in on the fun — but unlike its aforementioned counterparts, this pair turns the clock to a point much later in the day.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
