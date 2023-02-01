ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
The Center Square

Republicans continue pushback against Pritzker's consecutive executive orders

(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are split on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued use of disaster proclamations related to COVID-19. Pritzker started issuing COVID disaster proclamations and executive orders related to COVID-19 in March 2020. He announced this week that the 30-day consecutive proclamations will end May 11, coinciding with the federal government's announced end. The proclamations keep open the path for federal COVID-19 relief resources to come to Illinois. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

Fritts says First Week as Part of the General Assembly was Frustrating

Freshman State Representative from Dixon Brad Fritts of the 74th District said the first week of being a part of the 103 General Assembly has been frustrating. The Illinois House, along party line passed a resolution establishing the rules by which the chamber will operate. Democrat’s currently hold a strong supermajority in the Illinois House, which gives them complete and total control over the legislative process.
ILLINOIS STATE
wzdm.com

Hoosier Lawmakers Looking to Improve 911 Responses

State lawmakers are advancing a bill to improve 9-1-1 responses for those who live near a county boundary. A study was conducted last year to improve communication across county lines to ensure the nearest first responders are sent to emergencies. This year, a measure would order a study to determine...
Illinois Business Journal

Gov. Pritzker announces 14 appointments to boards, commissions

Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:. Angela Brooks will serve as a Member of the Illinois Affordable Housing Advisory Commission. * Angela Brooks has dedicated her entire career as an advocate for affordable housing. She is the Illinois Program Director for Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH). Brooks brings a wealth of knowledge from her time spent at the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA). While at CHA Brooks led many projects as a Real Estate Development Manager and Senior Contract Administrator. Brooks is currently a Board Member of the American Planning Association, and chairs the Immediate Past Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee. Angela Brooks received her Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies with a Minor in Housing & Community Development from Jackson State University. She then went on to receive her Master of Urban and Regional Planning with a focus in Housing Policy from the University of New Orleans.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

DeVore: Gun-ban lawsuits revving up with subpoenas for Pritzker, Welch, Harmon, others

(The Center Square) – With the state of Illinois again restrained from enforcing a gun ban against plaintiffs in a second state-level challenge, the attorney who brought the case says he’s seeking subpoenas for those who passed the measure. Illinois' ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines was enacted Jan. 10. Sheriffs across the state have said the law violates individuals' Second Amendment rights and they won't enforce it. A bevy of lawsuits have since been filed in federal and state court. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Study shows Illinois second worst for fines and fees

A new study shows Illinois’ state and local governments collect some of the most fines and fees in the country on a per capita basis. The Reason Foundation found that Illinois is second in the nation, averaging about $50 per resident in 2020. That is compared to less than $3 per resident in Kentucky.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois House Republicans discuss reforms to budget-making process

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois House Republicans called for more transparency and oversight in the budget process Tuesday. “Illinois House Republicans are here to govern,” House Minority Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna), said. “We are here to give solutions. We want to help and are willing to share our ideas that address the budget shortcomings and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

IDPH Reports 5 Illinois Counties at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19

White House and Governor Pritzker Announce Emergency Declarations to Expire in May; IDPH Pledges to Remain Vigilant and Protect Those Most At-Risk. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting five counties in the state are at a Medium Community Level for COVID-19, compared to 20 counties the previous week. No counties are listed at High Community Level in Illinois for the second straight week.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

As rural areas lose population, some suggest ways to attract residents

As Illinois continues to lose population, especially in rural areas, smaller communities are exploring ways to attract new residents. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population in 2021. While the state’s most populous areas are losing the largest number of residents, population decline is occurring at the fastest rates in Illinois’ more rural areas.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling

SPRINGFIELD – People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled this week. It’s the latest in...
ILLINOIS STATE
vfpress.news

State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban

Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Assault weapons ban challenged in Decatur courtroom

DECATUR (25 News Now) - A lawsuit against the assault weapons ban was heard Friday in Macon County Court, and the judge pledges to make a quick decision. The lawsuit was filed by Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of McLean County. It is the eighth legal challenge so far.
DECATUR, IL
wzdm.com

Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller Vice-Chair of House Education Committee

Area Illinois Representative Mary Miller has been named vice-chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee. Miller will serve as vice-chair under the leadership of Representative Virginia Foxx. Miller says her top priorities on the committee will be parental rights in the classroom, and to protect the integrity of women’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Region Restaurant week is nearing an end with the final weekend approaching. Go Rockford celebrates the week every year to highlight small businesses of the Forest City. Reporter's Facebook- @JessLiptzin. Illinois bar helps reimburse U of I students after …. A University of Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
wzdm.com

Weapons Ban Stay Upheld by Southern Illinois Court

An Illinois appellate court is upholding a downstate judge’s decision to place a temporary hold on Illinois’ assault weapons ban. The state’s 5th District Appellate Court agreed with the judge’s ruling that the ban likely violated the state’s constitution. The ban is temporarily blocked from...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy