‘We need to invest in people’ Gov. Holcomb visits Linton
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker at a Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday. Gov. Holcomb spoke on various topics on the minds of Hoosiers during his remarks to the crowd and to the media. He answered numerous questions regarding the topic of commerce. Holcomb said small communities […]
Baby Day in Daviess County Today, Tomorrow
The Daviess County Health Department will host Baby Day today and Saturday. It’s a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. The event is for all children ages two and under and will be held on today from 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
House Bill would offer option of ‘outdoor refreshment areas’ for Hoosier businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A bill is headed to the Indiana Senate that would give cities the option to serve alcohol in “outdoor refreshment areas”. It’s a move that Michael Galbraith, the president and CEO of Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District, hopes will bring even more events and activities to the city as a result.
Parents of Tennyson Elementary students outraged over heating issues
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents of students at Tennyson Elementary were frustrated when they found out from a Facebook post that some of the classrooms had no heat. Parents say that the heat has been out for a week. “I mean that’s scary, because it’s freezing outside,” said Whitney...
Vincennes University Educator’s Summit – Tuesday
Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at two that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. Dr. Jennifer...
Bill aims to free Indiana schools from 'regulatory handcuffs.' Teachers worry it’ll silence them
Some teachers and unions argue part of Senate Bill 486 would further erode teachers' collective bargaining rights. The bill’s supporters say it's a “deregulation bill” that will empower administrators and educators. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee passed SB 486 Wednesday. Seven Republicans voted to advance...
New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana
Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
Indiana: Heating Costs
Prices for heating and utility bills have gone up this Winter. 2022 had some of the highest sustained costs across multiple energy companies due to the weather and increased fuel prices. Citizens Energy Group had an increase of 43% for their prices, Duke Energy increased 29%, and AES Indiana increased...
Dubois Co. set to receive $84K in grant money to improve roads
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Biden Administration has announced $1.8 million is going to the state of Indiana to improve roads. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including 10 grants for communities in Indiana.
State health commissioner says Indiana’s life expectancy is falling
Indiana’s life expectancy is falling, says state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “It has been decreasing since 2010 and it’s nearly two years below the national average, ranking us 40th in the nation,” Dr. Box said to the State Senate Health committee on Wednesday. “This decline is in our working age Hoosiers, ages 25 to 64.”
Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home
To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
Parks Department Making Plans for Electric Upgrades with ARPA Dollars
The Knox County Parks Board is making plans to use nearly $1 million in federal funds to overhaul its entire electric system. Last year, problems with the electric setup caused disruptions in their community service. The Knox County Commissioners and Council joined together to grant the American Rescue Plan Act...
Gov. Holcomb in Linton for Session Tonight
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be in Greene County tonight for the annual Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. The Governor will hold a fireside chat immediately after the awards ceremony. The event itself will be in the Roy Clark Building at Humphrey’s Park in Linton. The dinner starts...
Additional Leadership Positions Announced by JASPER ®
Jasper- Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the following changes in production leadership. Becki Gehlhausen was named Operations Manager for the Diesel Division, working specifically with diesel remanufacturing lines. Becki began her career with JASPER in 1996 in the Gas Crankshaft department, moving to Connecting Rods after nine months and later to the Parts Department, where she became Team Leader. Most recently, Becki was an Associate of the Bill of Materials department, where she became a Team Leader, then Group Leader, and eventually Department Manager. She succeeds Ryan Dooley, who was recently named Director of Diesel Manufacturing.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Hoosier Lawmakers Looking to Improve 911 Responses
State lawmakers are advancing a bill to improve 9-1-1 responses for those who live near a county boundary. A study was conducted last year to improve communication across county lines to ensure the nearest first responders are sent to emergencies. This year, a measure would order a study to determine...
Indiana agrees to provide voting tool to Hoosiers with print disabilities
Hoosier adults with print disabilities no longer will be obligated to obtain assistance to cast an absentee ballot for at least the next two years. Indiana Disability Rights announced Wednesday the settlement of its lawsuit against a variety of state election officials, which enables qualifying voters to obtain a remote accessible ballot marking tool for all elections between May 2023 and May 2025.
VU to Hold Educators’ Summit Next Week
Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday of next week at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at 2:00 that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the VU Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
50 states of solar incentives: Indiana
The solar market in Indiana has been restricted to large utility-scale projects in recent years, as May 2017 saw the reversal of a net metering mechanism destroy the value of rooftop solar for its 6.8 million residents. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects Indiana will add just under 7.4...
