Indiana State

WTWO/WAWV

‘We need to invest in people’ Gov. Holcomb visits Linton

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker at a Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday. Gov. Holcomb spoke on various topics on the minds of Hoosiers during his remarks to the crowd and to the media. He answered numerous questions regarding the topic of commerce. Holcomb said small communities […]
LINTON, IN
wzdm.com

Baby Day in Daviess County Today, Tomorrow

The Daviess County Health Department will host Baby Day today and Saturday. It’s a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. The event is for all children ages two and under and will be held on today from 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
wzdm.com

Vincennes University Educator’s Summit – Tuesday

Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at two that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. Dr. Jennifer...
VINCENNES, IN
buildingindiana.com

New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana

Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
INDIANA STATE
wzdm.com

Indiana: Heating Costs

Prices for heating and utility bills have gone up this Winter. 2022 had some of the highest sustained costs across multiple energy companies due to the weather and increased fuel prices. Citizens Energy Group had an increase of 43% for their prices, Duke Energy increased 29%, and AES Indiana increased...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Dubois Co. set to receive $84K in grant money to improve roads

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Biden Administration has announced $1.8 million is going to the state of Indiana to improve roads. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including 10 grants for communities in Indiana.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

State health commissioner says Indiana’s life expectancy is falling

Indiana’s life expectancy is falling, says state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “It has been decreasing since 2010 and it’s nearly two years below the national average, ranking us 40th in the nation,” Dr. Box said to the State Senate Health committee on Wednesday. “This decline is in our working age Hoosiers, ages 25 to 64.”
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home

To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
JASPER, IN
wzdm.com

Parks Department Making Plans for Electric Upgrades with ARPA Dollars

The Knox County Parks Board is making plans to use nearly $1 million in federal funds to overhaul its entire electric system. Last year, problems with the electric setup caused disruptions in their community service. The Knox County Commissioners and Council joined together to grant the American Rescue Plan Act...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Gov. Holcomb in Linton for Session Tonight

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be in Greene County tonight for the annual Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. The Governor will hold a fireside chat immediately after the awards ceremony. The event itself will be in the Roy Clark Building at Humphrey’s Park in Linton. The dinner starts...
LINTON, IN
witzamfm.com

Additional Leadership Positions Announced by JASPER ®

Jasper- Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the following changes in production leadership. Becki Gehlhausen was named Operations Manager for the Diesel Division, working specifically with diesel remanufacturing lines. Becki began her career with JASPER in 1996 in the Gas Crankshaft department, moving to Connecting Rods after nine months and later to the Parts Department, where she became Team Leader. Most recently, Becki was an Associate of the Bill of Materials department, where she became a Team Leader, then Group Leader, and eventually Department Manager. She succeeds Ryan Dooley, who was recently named Director of Diesel Manufacturing.
JASPER, IN
KISS 106

Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

Hoosier Lawmakers Looking to Improve 911 Responses

State lawmakers are advancing a bill to improve 9-1-1 responses for those who live near a county boundary. A study was conducted last year to improve communication across county lines to ensure the nearest first responders are sent to emergencies. This year, a measure would order a study to determine...
wevv.com

Indiana agrees to provide voting tool to Hoosiers with print disabilities

Hoosier adults with print disabilities no longer will be obligated to obtain assistance to cast an absentee ballot for at least the next two years. Indiana Disability Rights announced Wednesday the settlement of its lawsuit against a variety of state election officials, which enables qualifying voters to obtain a remote accessible ballot marking tool for all elections between May 2023 and May 2025.
INDIANA STATE
wzdm.com

VU to Hold Educators’ Summit Next Week

Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday of next week at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at 2:00 that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the VU Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
pv-magazine-usa.com

50 states of solar incentives: Indiana

The solar market in Indiana has been restricted to large utility-scale projects in recent years, as May 2017 saw the reversal of a net metering mechanism destroy the value of rooftop solar for its 6.8 million residents. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects Indiana will add just under 7.4...
INDIANA STATE

