Mizuho Bank Modernizes Core Banking Operations with Oracle
Mizuho Bank, Ltd., the integrated retail and corporate banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group and one of Japan’s largest financial services institutions, is modernizing its legacy banking system for international operations with Oracle. Over the coming years, Mizuho will implement Oracle’s banking solutions to support critical functions, including direct deposit accounts and liquidity management, at its operations in major overseas offices. The roll-out began with the successful replacement of Mizuho’s legacy banking system at its New York offices.
Three New Associate Partners Join The Fintech & Payments Advisory Network
The Fintech & Payments Advisory Network (TFPA), an international consultancy launched by proven fintech veterans, welcomes three new associate partners to its collective, deepening the real-world experience and geographical expertise that its clients can leverage for their business growth. Ricardo Calfat, Nick Barnes and Nick Dargan join TFPA’s 15 existing...
Bordeaux Burgundy Announces Global Expansion as Revenues Reach £2m
Bordeaux & Burgundy, a specialist marketing agency which enables B2B SaaS companies to achieve rapid growth, has announced a major global expansion after achieving revenues of £2m. The company, which covers three continents, was founded by marketing entrepreneur Alfie Dawson in 2021. It helps businesses achieve rapid growth through...
Chris Baker Named Chief Strategic Officer at POSaBIT
POSaBIT Systems Corporation, the premier cannabis payments and point of sale platform, is proud to name Chris Baker to the company’s newly-created Chief Strategic Officer role. “Chris’ extensive experience leading strategic initiatives and teams is a great fit. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the...
BeZero Carbon Joins Salesforces Net Zero Marketplace to Boost Carbon Credit Transparency
BeZero Carbon, a leading global carbon ratings agency, is joining Salesforce’s Net Zero Marketplace to provide carbon credit ratings. Net Zero Marketplace is a climate action hub where organisations can find and purchase carbon credits from ecopreneurs. It aims to provide organisations with the information and tools to help identify the carbon projects and carbon credits that best align with their priorities.
Lauren Jones joins Open Banking Exchange
Open Banking Exchange (OBE), a fully owned subsidiary of Konsentus, announced today that Lauren Jones joins as Director, Market Development, to advise open banking communities on the creation and implementation of frameworks, rules, standards, and processes to enable safe and secure data exchange. Formally Head of Standards at Payments UK...
Fast-Growing Encore Bank Selects Q2 to Accelerate its Commercial Digital Banking Innovation
Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that Encore Bank, one of the nation’s fastest-growing banks, has selected Q2 as its strategic digital partner. Encore Bank – a commercially focused boutique bank with $3.4 billion in assets that...
UL Solutions Ravi Sharma about Helping Financial Institutions Through Industry Change
For The Paytech Show, the Business Manager of UL Solutions, Ravi Sharma, talks about the ever-evolving landscape of the payments industry and how UL Solutions helps companies adapt to new changes. In their advisory arm, education is essential in helping institutions understand the processes involved with new financial and technological solutions because they are processes that will improve security and transparency in payments and eventually benefit the end customer.
BPC appoints new managing director to lead its global payments firm in South Asia
Global payment leader BPC today announced the appointment of Furrukh Ali Baig as Managing Director for the South Asian region. Ali Baig has been at the helm of BPC’s business development team for the last six years and has 12 years of extensive experience in the payments sector. He has been instrumental in playing a vital role in the successful implementation of different payment technology consultation projects at BPC and was directly involved in several major digital transformation strategies on a national and global level.
Upwardli Raises $2 Million in Series Seed Funding to Help the New to Country Unlock Access to Credit
Upwardli, a financial technology company offering credit building products for consumers new to credit, announced a $2 million Series Seed funding round led by Dundee Venture Capital, with participation from Techstars, J4 Ventures, Cascade Seed Fund, Avesta Fund, Temerity Capital Partners, Service Provider Capital, and notable angel investors. Nearly 50...
Bold Penguin’s Digital Solutions Empower SMB Adjacent Partners
Bold Penguin recently announced a partnership with digital insurance wallet Marble, enabling Marble’s small and medium-size business (SMB) customers to seamlessly access, manage, and control their commercial insurance needs. Bold Penguin’s leading digital solution platform simplifies small commercial insurance for agents, brokers, and carriers. Marble’s digital wallet solution acts as an inclusive hub for insurance management.
Mambu, in association with EY UK, identify five crucial success factors to champion underserved SME segment
Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and cloud banking platform Mambu have identified five crucial success elements that financial institutions need to consider to ensure their small and medium enterprise (SME) lending offerings are accessible to SMEs. The availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs, and...
Grey Pledges to Continuously Raise the Bar for Service Excellence
Grey (www.Grey.co), a leading startup that provides access to foreign accounts for African freelancers and digital nomads, has reaffirmed its dedication to providing cutting-edge and secure global banking solutions to the African market. As the digital economy continues to grow on our continent, Grey is at the forefront of providing...
Introducing Liza Landsman as Stash CEO
Stash, the pioneering fintech that empowers millions of Americans to invest and save, today announces Liza Landsman, one of the country’s leading executives and investors in e-commerce and consumer finance, as its new CEO effective February 6, 2023. Liza Landsman, an independent Stash board member since mid-2022, has served...
Appian Releases Connected Underwriting to Equip Insurers with Speed and Precision
Appian today announced the availability of Appian Connected Underwriting. Built on the Appian Platform, Connected Underwriting empowers insurers to accelerate the underwriting process and improve customer experience. The solution uses Appian’s process automation, data fabric, and low-code architecture to rapidly unify data from disparate sources, optimise workflow, and reduce the time to quote new policies.
Digital bank Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth and spearhead 2023 M&A push
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in funding to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank. The deal cements and markedly enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors. The funding will be used to meet the capital requirements of Zopa bank’s growing balance sheet, and to support M&A dealmaking that could kick off as early as this quarter.
ThinCats Partnership Funds E-zecs Becoming UKs Largest Provider of Transport Services to the NHS
ThinCats, the leading alternative finance provider to UK SMEs, has supported Cairngorm Capital’s portfolio company, E-zec Medical Transport Services in their merger with ERS Medical. The partnership creates the UK’s industry leader in the provision of non-emergency patient transport services to the NHS and local authorities. The enlarged business serves more than 50 commissioning bodies with the support of 2,500 specialist employees, from 55 operational sites nationwide. In 2022, the combined business generated revenues in excess of £100m.
Wolters Kluwer’s CCH® Tagetik expert solution recognized by Nucleus Research
Wolters Kluwer’s CCH® Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution has been recognized for helping enterprises drive strategy with comprehensive extended planning, financial close, and regulatory reporting. The financial technology solution has been recognized as Leader for the third consecutive year in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix....
Livingbridge sells Red Box to Uniphore
Livingbridge, one of the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its investee, Red Box Recorders Group Limited (“Red Box”) to Uniphore Technologies Inc (“Uniphore”). The combination brings together Red Box, the leading dedicated voice specialist with over...
Oxygen Announces $20 Million Funding and Appointment of New CEO as Platform Doubles Down on Growth
Digital banking platform Oxygen today announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use its Series B funds to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology solutions, and to expand its workforce to meet growing demand.
