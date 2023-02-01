Global payment leader BPC today announced the appointment of Furrukh Ali Baig as Managing Director for the South Asian region. Ali Baig has been at the helm of BPC’s business development team for the last six years and has 12 years of extensive experience in the payments sector. He has been instrumental in playing a vital role in the successful implementation of different payment technology consultation projects at BPC and was directly involved in several major digital transformation strategies on a national and global level.

