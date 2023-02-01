ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
What Is the SAGE Screening for Dementia, and Should You Do It at Home?

The SAGE Test is a self-administered exam designed to be taken at home to detect the early signs of cognitive impairment. It is a brief tool that can evaluate your thinking abilities. The questions are designed to evaluate each part of the brain and score brain function in all areas.
How should we manage inheritances for kids with mental health challenges?

Q. I’m debating putting my assets into trusts for my four kids because two of the four have had mental health issues and I have concerns about their long-term management of the funds. What should I consider before doing this? What kind of trust should I use? The other two kids would do fine with the money and could help manage the money of the two who have troubles. Each kid would get about $750,000 I think.
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents

Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
What happens to Social Security if I get married?

Q. The man I’ve been dating for six years wants to get engaged. He is 66 years old, retired and receiving his Social Security. I am 60 years old and still working. If we get married, how will that affect his Social Security? Can he claim mine if it is more? Or does his Social Security remain the same? Will marriage affect anything?
Night-Time Use of Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk

A new research study has found that midazolam – a sedative used before surgery to make patients relaxed and sleepy – is associated with a greater risk of heart damage when used at night. The circadian clock affects more than our sleep–wake cycles. Professor Tobias Eckle, the...
A slow turning of the screw for hospices

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has issued another major change for hospice providers: a retooling of the survey process. While not unexpected, the latest guidance, in part, requires more research and investigation by surveyors during the pre-survey process. The action represents yet another move by the federal government to intimidate and root out bad actors, who have been proliferating the space for some time.
