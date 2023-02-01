ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraudster Anna Delvey to speak with Harvard MBA students

By Mara Siegler
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Convicted fraudster, fake socialite, jailhouse artist , reality star and recent downtown party host Anna Delvey can add another unlikely credential to her growing resume: Harvard speaker.

Page Six has exclusively learned that plans are coming together for Delvey, who is currently under house arrest, to speak to an MBA class at America’s most prestigious university.

It won’t be the first time Delvey, who partied her way through NYC’s elite social circles and bilked luxury hotels out of thousands , has had a chance to shape young, Ivy League minds.

Last September she spoke virtually from an ICE detention facility with students in Columbia University’s “Intro to Reporting” class.

When asked what question she wishes reporters would stop asking her, she reportedly said, “If I’m sorry.”

A source tells us Delvey has also spoken to some NYU students for their thesis, and that Oxford University in England has also reached out.

Delvey has already spoken with students at Columbia University.
Kim Kardashian also spoke at Harvard Business School this month at a “Moving Beyond DTC” class as part of the school’s Short Intensive Programs, for which students do not earn credit. Tracee Ellis Ross and Julianne Hough have also spoken as part of the program.

In 2019, Delvey was convicted for grand larceny and theft of services. She was also convicted of attempted grand larceny for trying to fake her way into a $22 million bank loan for an arts club.

Delvey, whose story was the subject of Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison and was released on good behavior on February 11, 2021.

She was out briefly before being taken to an ICE detention center.

In October, she was released to house arrest.

Having to stay home certainly isn’t cramping her style: She’s already started filming a reality show, called “Delvey’s Dinner Club.”

This past Friday she hosted a dinner party and rager, which she dubbed “Club House Arrest,” for NYC’s current downtown set at her East Village home. We reported that guests were asked to sign NDAs, and asked to give their social security numbers for entry.

The event was catered and we’re told Delvey had a stylist for the occasion who dressed her in two different outfits for the night.

