Somers Point, NJ

Double-Play NJ Powerball Ticket Wins $50K

A double-play Powerball ticket won $50,000 in the Wednesday, Feb. 1 drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 09. One double Play ticket matched four of the five white balls and the...
$4M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up as a new multimillionaire Wednesday. The New Jersey Lottery announced a $4,000,000 million Mega Millions ticket was sold for Tuesday's drawing at One Stop Shoppe, located at 396 Whitehorse Pike in Atco, Camden County. The second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K

OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K+

Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 30,. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following...
These 7 businesses announced store closings in January

The past few years have been rough for a declining brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit stores hard. Many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a particularly tough January in New Jersey for some popular chains and businesses. Here’s a look...
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K

TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Fishing Forecast- February 2, 2023

In less than four weeks, on March 1, striper season in rivers and bays will open. That same day is also the start of winter flounder.We just have to be patient, the admirable trait all anglers share. In the meantime, there are fish to be caught, especially in freshwater, shows...
