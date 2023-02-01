Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
Fast-Play Lottery Ticket Worth $24K Sold At NJ Wawa
A Fast-Play lottery ticket worth $23,613 was sold on Friday, Feb. 3, New Jersey officials said. The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #924, 2802 South Delsea Dr., Vineland in Cumberland County. to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.
Double-Play NJ Powerball Ticket Wins $50K
A double-play Powerball ticket won $50,000 in the Wednesday, Feb. 1 drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 09. One double Play ticket matched four of the five white balls and the...
fox29.com
Feeling lucky: Customers flock to South Jersey shop that sold $4M Mega Millions ticket
ATCO, N.J. - A small continence store in Camden County suddenly finds itself inundated with customers after it sold a $4M winning Mega Millions ticket. One Stop Shoppe Food Market on White Horse Pike in Atco sold a ticket that matched all five white balls in Tuesday's drawing. The unknown...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket that hits $520K jackpot was sold at NJ Transit station
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket that hit the $520,687 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a shop at the Secaucus Junction New Jersey Transit train station. The winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift at the train station, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday. Wednesday’s...
Was it You? Someone in South Jersey Just Won $4 Million Playing the NJ Lottery
Someone in the Garden State is about to have the best Groundhog's Day ever since they just won $4 million playing the lottery. For Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, one ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball that was drawn making someone in that state $31 million richer (before taxes, of course).
fox5ny.com
$4M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up as a new multimillionaire Wednesday. The New Jersey Lottery announced a $4,000,000 million Mega Millions ticket was sold for Tuesday's drawing at One Stop Shoppe, located at 396 Whitehorse Pike in Atco, Camden County. The second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
$4 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold In South Jersey
A second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket good for $4 million was sold in Camden County.The winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million prize. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $4 milliion.The ticket from…
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Camden County
A Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million was sold in Camden County, New Jersey. The Mega Millions lotto also set a record for the most jackpots won in a single month.
WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K+
Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 30,. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following...
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in N.J. as jackpot is won again
UPDATE: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store. A Mega Millions second-prize winning ticket worth $4 million was bought in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing while the top jackpot was won for the fourth time in just one month. A ticket sold in Massachusetts...
These 7 businesses announced store closings in January
The past few years have been rough for a declining brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit stores hard. Many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a particularly tough January in New Jersey for some popular chains and businesses. Here’s a look...
Local Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Spot For Thin Crust Pizza
I'd like to continue to add to this never-ending debate of best pizza places in New Jersey and bring a newer contender to the list of possible best places to get a slice. Of course, everyone has their favorite spot to get some pizza. Capones in Toms River is always...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
tourcounsel.com
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K
TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
onthewater.com
New Jersey Fishing Forecast- February 2, 2023
In less than four weeks, on March 1, striper season in rivers and bays will open. That same day is also the start of winter flounder.We just have to be patient, the admirable trait all anglers share. In the meantime, there are fish to be caught, especially in freshwater, shows...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $31M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/31/23)
UPDATE: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in N.J. as jackpot is won again. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions increased to $31 million with a cash option of $16.5 million. The winning numbers were: 7, 9, 18, 29 and 39. The Mega Ball drawn was 13, with a...
Atlantic City Boardwalk Fire Across From Ocean Casino Resort
There was a significant Atlantic City Boardwalk fire directly across from the Ocean Casino Resort. We are in the process of interviewing several well placed sources about the cause of this blaze. The fire was still burning in the 6:00 p.m. hour on Friday, February 3, 2023. A tip of...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0