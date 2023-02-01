Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, January 31
BOYS BASKETBALL
AREA SCORES
Massillon 49, New Philadelphia 47
Central Catholic 55, Conotton Valley 45
Indian Valley 63, Tusky Valley 43
Sandy Valley 61, Garaway 57 (OT)
Buckeye Trail 58, Strasburg 43
Malvern 72, East Canton 47
Carrollton 37, West Branch 35
Harrison Central 71, East Liverpool 57
Hiland 53, Ridgewood 35
SUMMARIES
MALVERN 72, EAST CANTON 47
MALVERN (17-1, 11-0): Phillips 3-0-7, S. Kandel 1-0-2, J’Al. Barrino 11-2-24, Ja’s. Barrino 2-0-4, Hutchison 4-0-8, Smith 4-2-11, Minor 2-0-6, Witherow 5-0-10. Totals 32-4-72.
E.CANTON (5-13, 3-8): Schrader 1-3-5, Deutschman 1-0-2, I. Kandel 1-3-5, Shilling 8-5-23, McLeod 3-0-6, McCroskey 1-0-2, Warner 0-2-2, Reda 1-0-2. Totals 16-13-47.
Malvern - 21 - 16 - 21 - 14 — 72
E.Canton - 7 - 15 - 6 - 19 — 47
3-pointers: Minor 2, Shilling 2, Phillips, Smith. Total fouls: Malvern 15-7. Rebounds: Malvern 24 (Witherow 7), E.Canton 24 (Shilling 7).
CARROLLTON 37, WEST BRANCH 35
CARROLLTON (17-2, 8-1): B. Smith 2-0-4, Mallarnee 4-4-14, Rinkes 5-1-14, C. Smith 1-0-3, Barkan 1-0-2. Totals 13-5-37.
W.BRANCH: Jackson 2-3-7, Robb 4-2-13, Anderson 3-0-8, Gregory 1-0-2, Lane 2-0-5. Totals 12-5-35.
Carrollton - 5 - 11 - 9 - 12 — 37
W.Branch - 9 - 11 - 11 - 4 — 35
3-pointers: Mallarnee 2, Robb 2, Rinkes, Anderson, Lane. Rebounds: Carrollton 25 (Mallarnee 6, Rinkes 6), W.Branch 23.
MASSILLON 49, NEW PHILADELPHIA 47
NEW PHILLY (12-4): Slaughter 7-4-24, Vickers 2-0-5, Schoelles 1-1-3, Wells 1-0-3, Vandall 4-3-12. Totals 15-8-47.
MASSILLON (9-8): Collins 1-1-3, Stitt 1-0-3, C. Knight 4-0-10, Slaughter 3-1-7, Jackson 1-0-2, Farrington 4-6-14, Thigpen 4-1-10. Totals 18-9-49.
New Philly - 12 - 5 - 17 - 13 — 47
Massillon - 10 - 16 - 13 - 10 — 49
3-pointers: Slaughter 6, C. Knight 2, Stitt, Thigpen, Vickers, Wells, Vandall. Total fouls: New Philly 17-14. Technicals: Collins. Rebounds: New Philly 23, Massillon 23.
SANDY VALLEY 61, GARAWAY 57
GARAWAY (14-3, 9-3): Anicone 5 2-3 12, Mullet 3 0-0 7, Yoder 4 1-2 10, A. Roden 9 2-3 21, B. Roden 2 0-0 4, Gerber 0 1-1 1, Wallick 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-9 57.
SANDY VALLEY (14-5, 8-3): Gilland 1 1-2 3, Petro 6 4-8 16, Williams 2 2-2 6, Wigfield 6 0-1 15, Snyder 2 2-2 6, Faiello 5 3-4 15. Totals 22 12-19 61.
Garaway - 9 - 20 - 11 - 15 - 2 — 57
Sandy Valley - 11 - 13 - 18 - 13 - 6 — 61
3-pointers: Wigfield 3, Faiello 2, Mullet, Yoder, A. Roden. Total fouls: Garaway 15-13. Fouled out: Wallick, A. Roden. Rebounds: Garaway 23, (B. Roden 7), Sandy Valley 28 (Petro 8).
HILAND 53, RIDGEWOOD 35
HILAND: Killy 2 0-2 5, Detweiler 3 2-2 10, Troyer 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 2-2 6, Habeger 3 1-2 7, Schrock 0 1-2 1, Beachy 2 0-3 4, Yoder 8 2-4 18. Totals 21 8-17 53.
RIDGEWOOD: Ridenbaugh 3 3-3 9, Cabot 4 0-0 10, Lahmers 0 2-2 2, McQueen 0 0-3 0, Smith 5 4-6 14. Totals 12 9-14 35.
Hiland-18-12-8-15 - 53
Ridgewood-9-11-6-9 – 35
3-pointers: Detweiler 2, Cabot 2, Killy.
WRESTLING
DOVER 52, SANDY VALLEY 30
138: Gomez-Sanchez (D) maj. dec. Diss 13-3. 144: Lopez-Quinilla (D) forfeit. 150: DiFazio (D) forfeit. 157: Smith (D) forfeit. 165: Moyer (SV) pin Ottena-Slider 1:31. 175: Barnett (SV) pin Blind 1:55. 190: Heaton (D) forfeit. 215: Watkins (SV) forfeit. 285: Tristano (D) pin Trent 1:04. 106: Douglas (SV) pin Reynolds 3:03. 113: Fox (D) pin Heredia 5:08. 120: Lanzer (D) forfeit. 126: Natale (SV) pin Bassett 0:15. 132: Garcia (D) pin Vickers 0:25.
SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball
Central Catholic at Malvern, 7:30
Claymont at Garaway, 7
Indian Valley at Ridgewood, 7:30
East Canton at Newcomerstown, 7:30
Buckeye Trail at Strasburg, 7:30
Tusky Valley at Sandy Valley, 6:45
Minerva at Carrollton, 6:45
CVCA at Fairless, 7
Bowling
Garaway at Dover (Wabash Lanes), 4
New Philadelphia at West Holmes (Spare Time Lanes), 4
Central Catholic at Sandy Valley (Strike Zone), 4
Swimming
Dover at Steubenville, 6
Wrestling
Garaway at Waynedale, 6
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball
Steubenville at Dover, 7:30
Mount Vernon at New Philadelphia, 7:30
Bowling
Indian Valley at New Philadelphia (Boulevard Lanes), 4
Newcomerstown at West Holmes (Spare Time Lanes), 4
Conotton Valley at Canton Cent. Cath. (Strike Zone), 3:30
Wrestling
Dover, Barberton at Northwest, 6
Fairless, Triway at Tusky Valley, 6
West Branch at Carrollton, 7
FRIDAY
Boys Basketball
Steubenville at Dover, 7:15
New Philadelphia at Wooster, 7:30
Strasburg at Central Catholic, 7:30
Claymont at Garaway, 7:30
Indian Valley at Hiland, 7:30
Newcomerstown at Malvern, 7:30
Ridgewood at Tusky Valley, 7:30
Carrollton at Minerva, 7
Harrison Central at St. Clairsville, 7:30
Fairless at Triway, 7
Bowling
New Philadelphia (girls) at Lake, 4
Swimming
Indian Creek at Dover (Tuscarawas YMCA), 6
This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, January 31
