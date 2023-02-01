ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, January 31

By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XL06C_0kYUPu0e00

BOYS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Massillon 49, New Philadelphia 47

Central Catholic 55, Conotton Valley 45

Indian Valley 63, Tusky Valley 43

Sandy Valley 61, Garaway 57 (OT)

Buckeye Trail 58, Strasburg 43

Malvern 72, East Canton 47

Carrollton 37, West Branch 35

Harrison Central 71, East Liverpool 57

Hiland 53, Ridgewood 35

SUMMARIES

MALVERN 72, EAST CANTON 47

MALVERN (17-1, 11-0): Phillips 3-0-7, S. Kandel 1-0-2, J’Al. Barrino 11-2-24, Ja’s. Barrino 2-0-4, Hutchison 4-0-8, Smith 4-2-11, Minor 2-0-6, Witherow 5-0-10. Totals 32-4-72.

E.CANTON (5-13, 3-8): Schrader 1-3-5, Deutschman 1-0-2, I. Kandel 1-3-5, Shilling 8-5-23, McLeod 3-0-6, McCroskey 1-0-2, Warner 0-2-2, Reda 1-0-2. Totals 16-13-47.

Malvern - 21 - 16 - 21 - 14 — 72

E.Canton - 7 - 15 - 6 - 19 — 47

3-pointers: Minor 2, Shilling 2, Phillips, Smith. Total fouls: Malvern 15-7. Rebounds: Malvern 24 (Witherow 7), E.Canton 24 (Shilling 7).

CARROLLTON 37, WEST BRANCH 35

CARROLLTON (17-2, 8-1): B. Smith 2-0-4, Mallarnee 4-4-14, Rinkes 5-1-14, C. Smith 1-0-3, Barkan 1-0-2. Totals 13-5-37.

W.BRANCH: Jackson 2-3-7, Robb 4-2-13, Anderson 3-0-8, Gregory 1-0-2, Lane 2-0-5. Totals 12-5-35.

Carrollton - 5 - 11 - 9 - 12 — 37

W.Branch - 9 - 11 - 11 - 4 — 35

3-pointers: Mallarnee 2, Robb 2, Rinkes, Anderson, Lane. Rebounds: Carrollton 25 (Mallarnee 6, Rinkes 6), W.Branch 23.

MASSILLON 49, NEW PHILADELPHIA 47

NEW PHILLY (12-4): Slaughter 7-4-24, Vickers 2-0-5, Schoelles 1-1-3, Wells 1-0-3, Vandall 4-3-12. Totals 15-8-47.

MASSILLON (9-8): Collins 1-1-3, Stitt 1-0-3, C. Knight 4-0-10, Slaughter 3-1-7, Jackson 1-0-2, Farrington 4-6-14, Thigpen 4-1-10. Totals 18-9-49.

New Philly - 12 - 5 - 17 - 13 — 47

Massillon - 10 - 16 - 13 - 10 — 49

3-pointers: Slaughter 6, C. Knight 2, Stitt, Thigpen, Vickers, Wells, Vandall. Total fouls: New Philly 17-14. Technicals: Collins. Rebounds: New Philly 23, Massillon 23.

SANDY VALLEY 61, GARAWAY 57

GARAWAY (14-3, 9-3): Anicone 5 2-3 12, Mullet 3 0-0 7, Yoder 4 1-2 10, A. Roden 9 2-3 21, B. Roden 2 0-0 4, Gerber 0 1-1 1, Wallick 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-9 57.

SANDY VALLEY (14-5, 8-3): Gilland 1 1-2 3, Petro 6 4-8 16, Williams 2 2-2 6, Wigfield 6 0-1 15, Snyder 2 2-2 6, Faiello 5 3-4 15. Totals 22 12-19 61.

Garaway - 9 - 20 - 11 - 15 - 2 — 57

Sandy Valley - 11 - 13 - 18 - 13 - 6 — 61

3-pointers: Wigfield 3, Faiello 2, Mullet, Yoder, A. Roden. Total fouls: Garaway 15-13. Fouled out: Wallick, A. Roden. Rebounds: Garaway 23, (B. Roden 7), Sandy Valley 28 (Petro 8).

HILAND 53, RIDGEWOOD 35

HILAND: Killy 2 0-2 5, Detweiler 3 2-2 10, Troyer 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 2-2 6, Habeger 3 1-2 7, Schrock 0 1-2 1, Beachy 2 0-3 4, Yoder 8 2-4 18. Totals 21 8-17 53.

RIDGEWOOD: Ridenbaugh 3 3-3 9, Cabot 4 0-0 10, Lahmers 0 2-2 2, McQueen 0 0-3 0, Smith 5 4-6 14. Totals 12 9-14 35.

Hiland-18-12-8-15 - 53

Ridgewood-9-11-6-9 – 35

3-pointers: Detweiler 2, Cabot 2, Killy.

WRESTLING

DOVER 52, SANDY VALLEY 30

138: Gomez-Sanchez (D) maj. dec. Diss 13-3. 144: Lopez-Quinilla (D) forfeit. 150: DiFazio (D) forfeit. 157: Smith (D) forfeit. 165: Moyer (SV) pin Ottena-Slider 1:31. 175: Barnett (SV) pin Blind 1:55. 190: Heaton (D) forfeit. 215: Watkins (SV) forfeit. 285: Tristano (D) pin Trent 1:04. 106: Douglas (SV) pin Reynolds 3:03. 113: Fox (D) pin Heredia 5:08. 120: Lanzer (D) forfeit. 126: Natale (SV) pin Bassett 0:15. 132: Garcia (D) pin Vickers 0:25.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball

Central Catholic at Malvern, 7:30

Claymont at Garaway, 7

Indian Valley at Ridgewood, 7:30

East Canton at Newcomerstown, 7:30

Buckeye Trail at Strasburg, 7:30

Tusky Valley at Sandy Valley, 6:45

Minerva at Carrollton, 6:45

CVCA at Fairless, 7

Bowling

Garaway at Dover (Wabash Lanes), 4

New Philadelphia at West Holmes (Spare Time Lanes), 4

Central Catholic at Sandy Valley (Strike Zone), 4

Swimming

Dover at Steubenville, 6

Wrestling

Garaway at Waynedale, 6

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball

Steubenville at Dover, 7:30

Mount Vernon at New Philadelphia, 7:30

Bowling

Indian Valley at New Philadelphia (Boulevard Lanes), 4

Newcomerstown at West Holmes (Spare Time Lanes), 4

Conotton Valley at Canton Cent. Cath. (Strike Zone), 3:30

Wrestling

Dover, Barberton at Northwest, 6

Fairless, Triway at Tusky Valley, 6

West Branch at Carrollton, 7

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball

Steubenville at Dover, 7:15

New Philadelphia at Wooster, 7:30

Strasburg at Central Catholic, 7:30

Claymont at Garaway, 7:30

Indian Valley at Hiland, 7:30

Newcomerstown at Malvern, 7:30

Ridgewood at Tusky Valley, 7:30

Carrollton at Minerva, 7

Harrison Central at St. Clairsville, 7:30

Fairless at Triway, 7

Bowling

New Philadelphia (girls) at Lake, 4

Swimming

Indian Creek at Dover (Tuscarawas YMCA), 6

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, January 31

Comments / 0

