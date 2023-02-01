Read full article on original website
Caught on camera: NYPD searches for 3 suspects involved in at least five robberies
Officials say they stole multiple wallets and phones from people in Elsewhere and Avant Gardner nightclubs last week and all carried Sketchers shopping bags.
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
Police: Man arrested for punching man inside New Hyde Park gym, injuring officers
Police responded to reports of a man bleeding at LA Fitness on Marcus Avenue.
Police: Teen accused of stealing cars from Montclair home linked to 21 other thefts
The 15-year-old and another juvenile are accused of breaking into a Montclair home on Dec. 5.
As vehicle thefts surge, Suffolk police detective warns against leaving key fobs in cars
The Suffolk County Police Department has observed a recent uptick in stolen vehicles and now urges residents to take precautions. Detective Richard Marra of SCPD offered a brief history of the crime phenomenon in a phone interview. While vehicle theft cases have been recurrent, the detective noted that the crime is relatively preventable.
Pedestrian on LI highway fatally struck by SUV
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night, authorities said.
Police: Man wanted in violent subway attack in Manhattan
The NYPD needs help finding the suspect of a violent subway attack in Manhattan Tuesday. Police say the suspect assaulted a man with a pocketknife at the Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street station, cutting him all over. The incident happened sometime after 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to...
Serious Crash: 2 Hospitalized After BMW Strikes Sedan In West Islip
Two people were injured, one seriously, after an overnight crash on Long Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in West Islip. A 20-year-old West Islip man was driving a 2003 BMW westbound in front of 425 Union Blvd., when the vehicle struck an eastbound 2015 Toyota sedan as the driver was attempting to turn left into a parking lot, Suffolk County Police said.
NYPD: Man, woman found dead inside East Flatbush home
Friends and family of the victims say they were involved in a relationship but do not know what led up to the shooting.
Fatal Crash ID: Man Struck By Compact SUV Near Nesconset Intersection
The identity has been released of a person killed in a crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in Nesconset. A 27-year-old Nesconset woman was driving a 2005 Honda CR-V on eastbound Nesconset Highway, east of Terry Road, when her vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.
Police: Suspect involved in deadly shooting of Sayreville council member remains at large
Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times outside of her apartment complex. Officials say that a man was seen shooting Dwumfour and then running away and jumping a fence.
Trio Steals Over $6K From Dunkin’ Donuts Stores On Long Island, DA Says
Three people are facing charges after allegedly breaking in and stealing thousands of dollars from several Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Long Island.The burglaries occurred at five Dunkin’ stores in Suffolk County between December 2022 and January 2023, according to the Suffolk County District Attorn…
Uniondale Woman Sentenced to 7-15 Years in Prison for Drunk Driving Crash that Killed Man
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Uniondale woman was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and related charges stemming from a May 2021 drunk-driving crash that killed a man seated in a parked car. Tasha Brown, 29, pleaded guilty on...
Police: Arrest made in theft of hairless cat, designer bags from Shelton hotel room
The man from Bridgeport was charged with burglary, larceny and other charges connected to the hairless cat stolen from a Shelton hotel room.
