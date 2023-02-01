ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, ME

WGME

Maine teen accused of shooting older brother

JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
JAY, ME
WPFO

Maine man sentenced to 18 months in prison for hitting, killing bicyclist

RUMFORD (WGME) -- A Maine man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a crash that killed a bicyclist. According to Sun Journal, 40-year-old Alger Aleck from Mexico pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated criminal operating under the influence. Other charges, like manslaughter, were dismissed by...
RUMFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Teen arrested after shooting his brother at Jay home

JAY, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony assault charge after police say he shot his 20-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon. Jay Police say officers responded to Pleasant Drive for a reported shooting just before 1 p.m. and found the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound. The man was...
JAY, ME
WMTW

Maine female inmates accused of smuggling drugs behind bars

BANGOR, Maine — A female inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor is accused of smuggling drugs into the jail using a canister she hid inside her body. Police say there was a medical event at the jail on Jan. 15, and three female inmates had to be taken to the hospital.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
AUGUSTA, ME
101.9 The Rock

Burglary Suspect Nabbed Dragging Safe Through Snow in Portland, Maine

One man is in custody after police say he and another man were caught dragging a stolen safe through the snow near the Waterfront in Portland, Maine. A Portland police officer responded to a burglar alarm at 34 Exchange Street around 6:50 Tuesday morning. The officer found 45-year-old Joseph Call of Portland and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
truecountry935.com

State Lawmaker Facing Criminal Charges

House District 45 Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro, represents Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. The Democrat lawmaker is being asked to resign after being indicted on a forgery charge. According to NewsCenter Maine, he has already been removed from his only committee assignment on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Lewiston woman sentenced to four years in prison for meth distribution

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for intending to distribute methamphetamine. According to the Sun Journal, 23-year-old Shawna Burch of Lewiston pleaded guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines. On September 6 of 2021, a Lewiston police officer pulled...
LEWISTON, ME
coast931.com

15-year-old accused of making threat targeting Farmington school

Police have charged a juvenile with making an online threat targeting the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. Students were dismissed early on Monday after a bomb threat was received. Authorities said that threat was a hoax, but a shooting threat received later in the day on Monday led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy. According to the Portland Press Herald, he was charged with felony terrorizing transmitted via social media and released to his parents. Police Chief Kenneth Charles says the juvenile is associated with the school.
FARMINGTON, ME
WMTW

Crews battle fire in negative temperatures in Lisbon

LISBON, Maine — Fire crews from several communities were called to the scene of a large fire at a residential building early Saturday morning. According to the town’s fire chief, flames broke out at the building on Union Street around 4 a.m. Nobody was home at the time,...
LISBON, ME
truecountry935.com

Teenager Charged with Terrorizing at Mt. Blue High School

According to the Farmington Police Department, a 15-year-old boy from is being charged with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat at Mt. Blue High School. The teen was reportedly charged with felony terrorizing transmitted via social media.
FARMINGTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist

BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
BELFAST, ME
