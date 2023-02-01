Read full article on original website
wrvo.org
Bill Magnarelli and Will Barclay on the Campbell Conversations
On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Democratic Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli and Republican Assemblyman Will Barclay on the New York State legislature's current session and Governor Hochul's proposed state budget. Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political...
Counties could lose millions in federal Medicaid funds under Hochul's budget
County governments will lose millions of dollars in federal Medicaid funds if Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget passes as is. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was looking forward to the governor’s budget presentation, hoping to hear that the county would be in line for millions in back Medicaid payments owed the county by the state.
Oswego facility applauds state plan to improve mental health services
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to bolster mental health services across the state is getting high marks from some local facilities. Jamie Leszczynski, the senior vice president of communications at Oswego Health, said she lost her brother to suicide 20 years ago. When she heard Gov. Hochul name increased access to mental health services as one of her top priorities in her State of the State address, Leszczynski said it meant a lot to her.
Texas ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power
An intense winter storm finally passed through Texas on Thursday, but residents will feel the impact of the storm for more time. The storm led to power outages in hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. The weather in the state is part of a major ice storm hitting the...
