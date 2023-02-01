Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
World's Biggest Pension Fund Posts Loss in Longest Losing Streak in Two Decades
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
U.S. Unemployment Just Hit Its Lowest Rate Since 1969—Economists Aren't Optimistic It'll Last
The U.S. labor market started 2023 on a high note. The economy added 517,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department, far exceeding the 187,000 jobs the Dow Jones had anticipated. Among the Bureau of Labor Statistics' findings for the month was also the market's historically low unemployment rate of 3.4%...
Starboard Value Takes a Stake in Ritchie Bros. How Amicable Activism May Come Into Play
Company: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Business: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is a Canada-based asset management and disposition company that sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services and private brokerage services. They have facilities all over the world, mostly concentrated in North America. Since the Covid pandemic, most of their auctions happen online.
Nearly 2,000 CEOs Think Their Companies Won't Be Able to Make Money in 10 Years, Survey Says
A large number of CEOs from around the world think their companies are in trouble — and they appear ready to do something about it. Nearly 2,000 CEOs recently polled by accounting and consulting firm PwC say their company won't be "economically viable" within the next decade, without changing its current path. That's almost 40% of the total number of CEOs surveyed across 105 countries for PwC's annual global CEO survey.
Jim Cramer Says Meta Platforms' Latest Quarter Is Why He Stuck With the Stock
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday used Facebook parent Meta Platforms as a case study of why it sometimes pays off to hold downtrodden stocks. Meta shares soared over 23% on Thursday the day after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and announced a $40 billion stock buyback. CNBC's Jim...
NBC Chicago
Biden Says U.S. Will “Take Care” of Chinese Balloon; AP Reports Plan to Shoot It Down
President Joe Biden said Saturday that his administration would “take care” of the Chinese spy balloon that has been hovering over the U.S. in the past few days, when asked by a reporter as he deplaned Air Force One. “We’re going to take care of it,” Biden said,...
Why Black Workers Are the Canary in the Coal Mine for the U.S. Economy
"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO. The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers. The rates of their employment are also more...
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
NBC Chicago
U.S. Plans to Stop Buying Covid Shots for the Public This Fall. Here's What That Means for You
The U.S. will transition the federal Covid vaccination program to the private market as soon as the fall. This means Pfizer and Moderna would sell the shots directly to health-care providers at a higher price. Americans who have health insurance would still get their Covid shots for free once the...
More Electric Vehicles Are Now Eligible for Tax Credits
The Treasury Department said Friday it is making more electric vehicles — including SUVs made by Tesla, Ford and General Motors — eligible for tax credits of up to $7,500 under new vehicle classification definitions. The revised standards for EV tax credits follow lobbying by automakers that had...
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon: Here's What We Know
A massive white orb sweeping across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. China insists it’s just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds. With only limited “self-steering” capabilities. However, the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0