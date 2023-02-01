Read full article on original website
Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
Winning Mega Millions numbers for February 3, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $20 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Ready Pet GO! PAWS Ohio visits 3News with Coco
This week, Public Animal Welfare Society (PAWS Ohio) visited 3News to show off Coco, a pit bull terrier that is up for adoption. Coco costs $350 from PAWS.
'This virus isn't gone': Ohio Department of Health director urges residents to get updated COVID boosters
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "COVID-19 is still very real. It is still posing a significant risk to many Ohioans who could be protected." That's the message from Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff who held a press conference Friday morning while urging all Ohioans to get an updated COVID booster.
Cleveland man arrested in Florida, charged with murder after woman found dead in Shaker Heights
Police have not indicated how Maria Valenzuela died, but said the incident was 'not a random attack.' 24-year-old Christian Warner is currently in custody.
Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces distribution of $68 million in grants to improve safety at 945 schools
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Just a few days after giving his State of the State address, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Lakewood High School Thursday morning to “promote his recently announced priorities and initiatives outlined in his budget proposal.”. That's where DeWine said another $68 million was being distributed...
'Boom': Texts in Ohio corruption trial show FirstEnergy executive celebrating planned flight to bring state lawmakers back to vote on tainted bill
CINCINNATI — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio's largest ever corruption case. Text...
20 attorneys general, including Ohio's Dave Yost, warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
ST. LOUIS — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states, including Ohio, warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was...
