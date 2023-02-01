ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
