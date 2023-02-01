Read full article on original website
Is Noibat Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Shiny Noibat became available in Pokémon GO during the Halloween event of 2022, but it is still very difficult to come by, players may have a better chance of finding one during the upcoming Community Day event, though.
How to Accept Friend Requests on Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular multiplayer games, though many people choose to matchmake with unknown players rather than play with a pre-established group. This creates the perfect opportunity to make new friends while playing. Overwatch 2 is ramping up its 2023 content. Blizzard just revealed a new...
Warzone 2 Ashika Island Release Date
After witnessing multiple teasers, fans want to know when Ashika Island will be available to play on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Players have not been happy with the current state of Warzone 2. Many changes implemented in the new title, like a 2v2 Gulag and a complicated looting system, had fans wishing for a return to Verdansk. They were especially displeased when Resurgence mode was not included with Season 1 of the game.
Caldera & Rebirth Island Features Returning in Warzone 2, According to Leaks
Recent Warzone 2 leaks have claimed that a certain Warzone Pacific feature will be making its return in the near future. Though the original Warzone might be done and dusted, players can still hop into Warzone Caldera should they feel the need to revisit certain features. But the game is pretty different from what players will remember, with only Solo and Quad playlists available. Raven Software is focusing solely on Warzone 2, so content updates are a thing of the past.
Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Microtransactions?
With Hogwarts Legacy set to launch globally on Feb. 10, many will be wondering what to expect from the RPG, like will it involve microtransactions?
Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Load: How to, Times
Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on Feb. 10, 2023, but exactly what time will you be able to pre-load the game ready to play?
League of Legends Milio Role Explained
As players have started to grind ranked and become accustom to the changes in League of Legends Season 13, everyone has been looking for something to excite them. New champions are a relatively frequent occurrence, as there is at least four or five characters released every year. These additions typically alter the meta and bring new mechanics for players to try and master. The first champion set to release this year is Milio, whose abilities have been partially leaked.
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Release Date
League of Legends patch updates typically release biweekly, but there was a cyber attack that impacted this schedule a couple weeks ago. The cyber attack delayed the release date for Patch 13.2, and pushed Ahri's Art and Sustainability Update back to whenever Patch 13.3 drops. Thankfully, the cyber attack issue has been resolved and patches will continue on a biweekly basis after the next update.
Pokémon GO Giovanni February 2023: How to Beat
Team Rocket GO's boss, Giovanni, is back with rare Shadow Pokémon to face this February, and here are some Pokémon to aid in the fight.
New Warzone 2 Map Ashika Island Has Clear Advantage Over Rebirth Island
Warzone expert JGOD claims that upcoming Ashika Island map has a huge advantage over old Warzone maps, like Rebirth Island. Activision recently revealed its upcoming Warzone 2 and DMZ map Ashika Island. This small map is set to launch alongside the Season 2 content update later this month on Feb. 15 and brings back Warzone's popular Resurgence mode.
Dead Space Remake Hidden Achievements: Full List
The Dead Space Remake has nine hidden achievements to collect in order to reach 100% completion.
MLB The Show 23 Editions: Price, Contents, Release Date
MLB The Show 23 editions prices, rewards and contents for Digital Deluxe Edition, The Captain Edition and more.
Apex Legends is Not Shutting Down in 2023
With the shock announcement that Respawn would be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile, many fans called into question the future of Apex Legends. On Jan. 31, Respawn announced via Twitter that they would be sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile. The game's service will cease on May 1, 2023, less than a year after it launched. In a statement, the studio said, "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence,"
Resident Evil 4 Remake Changes: No QTEs, Side Quests, New Enemies
New news regarding the Resident Evil 4 Remake has emerged, including details on new weapons, enemies, and technical improvements.
Overwatch 2 Double XP Active Until Feb. 6
Overwatch 2 players will have an easier time finishing out the Season 2 Battle Pass thanks to a week-long Double XP promotion.
Warzone 2 Ashika Island Resurgence Map Revealed
Ahead of Warzone 2's Season 2 launch, Activision have revealed a brand new map arriving on Feb. 15. The new Ashika Island map will make its way to Warzone 2 and will be used for DMZ and the return of Resurgence. This small map is set to launch alongside the Season 2 content update later this month on Feb. 15.
Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event 2023 Skins Leaked
Apex Legends' Anniversary Collection event for 2023 is approaching, and some of its upcoming content has already been leaked. Apex Legends first launched back in 2019 and each subsequent year Respawn have rolled out an Anniversary Collection event, usually including a variety of special cosmetics, collectibles and more. With the game heading towards its fourth anniversary, players are expecting the same treatment this year.
Is Dead Space Remake on Steam Deck?
Thanks to an update to Proton, players can enjoy Dead Space on Steam Deck, though it is not officially verified.
Overwatch 2 Campaign Release Date: When is PvE Coming Out?
Overwatch 2's campaign could be coming soon. Blizzard's sequel to its mega-hit hero shooter has already become one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world, but its long-awaited PvE mode still has not arrived. Here's when we can expect Overwatch 2's campaign to release. Overwatch 2 is primarily...
Is Fortnite Getting a First-Person Mode?
Out of all the big battle royales, Fortnite seems to be the only one without a first-person mode. But is that about to change?. Despite Fortnite kicking off the battle royale super craze, since its debut the game has remained in a third-person perspective. Plenty of the titles that followed, like Warzone and Apex Legends, decided to switch things up with the more immersive first-person perspective.
