Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
The U.S. Fed's Smaller Rate Hike Brings Dollar Strength Closer to Its End
The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
NBC San Diego
Tech Stocks Just Finished a Five-Week Rally — the Longest Stretch Since Market Peak in November 2021
The Nasdaq closed out its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since November 2021, the month the index peaked. Earnings reports from Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all disappointed, but investors are more focused on the cost-cutting efforts the companies are now implementing. The Nasdaq is up 15% to...
NBC San Diego
A Potential U.S. Ban on Investment in Chinese Tech Could Hurt These Sectors
"If there were a strict investment ban on US investors, it could create a significant supply of shares over the grace period and hence potential large volatility in the near term," Bank of America's Hong Kong-based research analysts said in a note Tuesday. Politico reported last week the White House...
NBC San Diego
Crypto Investors Lost Nearly $4 Billion to Hackers in 2022
Last year marked the worst year on record for cryptocurrency hacks, according to Chainalysis' latest analysis. Cryptocurrency hackers stole $3.8 billion in 2022, according to the blockchain analytics firm's report — up from $3.3 billion in 2021. October had the most crypto hacks in a single month with $775.7 million stolen in 32 separate attacks, according to the study.
NBC San Diego
Europe Is Set to Ramp Up Its Oil War Against Russia — and Markets Are Bracing for More Disruption
The European Union's ban on Russian oil product exports is slated to kick in on Feb. 5. The embargo will take effect exactly two months after the West took by far the most significant step to curtail fossil fuel export revenue funding Russia's war. It is thought that the EU's...
NBC San Diego
Gautam Adani Calls Off $2.5 Billion Equity Sale as Regulatory Concerns Grow
Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, withdrew Adani Enterprises' $2.5 billion share offering. Shares of Adani Enterprise were routed, falling 28% on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Gautam Adani announced he's scrapping his firm's $2.5 billion equity sale. He withdrew the offering for shares in Adani Enterprises, the flagship of...
NBC San Diego
Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates
While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
NBC San Diego
Sandwich Chain Subway's Sales Climb as Turnaround Takes Hold Ahead of Potential Sale
Subway's same-store sales rose 9.2% in 2022, a sign that its turnaround is taking hold. The trend reverses years of sales declines for the once-ubiquitous sandwich chain. The privately owned company has reportedly hired advisors to explore a potential sale and is revamping restaurants. Subway said its same-store sales climbed...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Nordstrom, Ford and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amazon – The e-commerce giant's stock tumbled 8.4% despite a revenue beat. Late Thursday, Amazon issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current period. The company also reported a slowdown in growth within its cloud business. Alphabet — The tech giant saw...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
The Fed raised rates and sounded slightly more dovish. Facebook parent Meta declared 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." Oil giant Shell reported its biggest annual profit ever. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Some wiggle room. The Federal Reserve raised...
NBC San Diego
January Job Growth Is Forecast to Slow Slightly, But the Impact From Big Corporate Layoffs Is Uncertain
Payroll growth is expected to have slowed to 187,000 new jobs in January, from 223,000 in December. But some economists, like those at Goldman Sachs, expect the employment report Friday morning could show more jobs than consensus because it is unclear how much companies are actually laying off workers. "Businesses...
NBC San Diego
Opinion: Why Beijing Is Cheering on the U.S. Debt Ceiling Fight
The contours of divided government in Washington are now clear: The main point of contention is the looming debt ceiling deadline, and the main area of agreement is addressing systemic competition with Communist China. While they can seem like different issues, they are closely related. Continued brinksmanship and extremism over...
NBC San Diego
Kind Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Made a $220 Million Mistake—It Turned His Startup Into a $5 Billion Company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
NBC San Diego
The Current Job Market Is a ‘Juggernaut,' Economist Says. Here Are 6 Things to Know as a Job Seeker
The January jobs report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed strong job growth that handily beat expectations. Other labor market data issued this week — the Employment Cost Index and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — also showed a hot job market defying recession fears.
NBC San Diego
Blinken Tells China Its Spy Balloon Was ‘Irresponsible' After Canceling Beijing Trip
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will postpone his trip to China next week following a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon looming over parts of Montana. China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the balloon was a civilian weather balloon intended for scientific research that was blown off course. The balloon is...
NBC San Diego
China Says Suspected Spy Balloon Over U.S. Skies Is a Civilian Airship
Chinese authorities said Friday that a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon spotted hovering over sensitive U.S. airspace was in fact a civilian airship intended for scientific research. China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that westerly wind had caused the airship to stray into U.S. territory, describing the incident as a...
NBC San Diego
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
NBC San Diego
Activision Blizzard Pays SEC $35 Million to Settle Probe
Activision Blizzard will settle with the SEC for $35 million over claims that the company violated federal whistleblower protections and failed to maintain adequate disclosure standards. The settlement is not an admission or denial of wrongdoing. CEO Bobby Kotick and other senior executives knew about significant harassment issues within Activision,...
NBC San Diego
US Downs Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolina Coast and Moves to Recover Debris
The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden said he wanted the balloon downed on Wednesday, but...
Comments / 0