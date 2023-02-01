ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The U.S. Fed's Smaller Rate Hike Brings Dollar Strength Closer to Its End

The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
A Potential U.S. Ban on Investment in Chinese Tech Could Hurt These Sectors

"If there were a strict investment ban on US investors, it could create a significant supply of shares over the grace period and hence potential large volatility in the near term," Bank of America's Hong Kong-based research analysts said in a note Tuesday. Politico reported last week the White House...
Crypto Investors Lost Nearly $4 Billion to Hackers in 2022

Last year marked the worst year on record for cryptocurrency hacks, according to Chainalysis' latest analysis. Cryptocurrency hackers stole $3.8 billion in 2022, according to the blockchain analytics firm's report — up from $3.3 billion in 2021. October had the most crypto hacks in a single month with $775.7 million stolen in 32 separate attacks, according to the study.
Gautam Adani Calls Off $2.5 Billion Equity Sale as Regulatory Concerns Grow

Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, withdrew Adani Enterprises' $2.5 billion share offering. Shares of Adani Enterprise were routed, falling 28% on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Gautam Adani announced he's scrapping his firm's $2.5 billion equity sale. He withdrew the offering for shares in Adani Enterprises, the flagship of...
Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates

While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
Sandwich Chain Subway's Sales Climb as Turnaround Takes Hold Ahead of Potential Sale

Subway's same-store sales rose 9.2% in 2022, a sign that its turnaround is taking hold. The trend reverses years of sales declines for the once-ubiquitous sandwich chain. The privately owned company has reportedly hired advisors to explore a potential sale and is revamping restaurants. Subway said its same-store sales climbed...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Nordstrom, Ford and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amazon – The e-commerce giant's stock tumbled 8.4% despite a revenue beat. Late Thursday, Amazon issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current period. The company also reported a slowdown in growth within its cloud business. Alphabet — The tech giant saw...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

The Fed raised rates and sounded slightly more dovish. Facebook parent Meta declared 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." Oil giant Shell reported its biggest annual profit ever. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Some wiggle room. The Federal Reserve raised...
Opinion: Why Beijing Is Cheering on the U.S. Debt Ceiling Fight

The contours of divided government in Washington are now clear: The main point of contention is the looming debt ceiling deadline, and the main area of agreement is addressing systemic competition with Communist China. While they can seem like different issues, they are closely related. Continued brinksmanship and extremism over...
WASHINGTON STATE
China Says Suspected Spy Balloon Over U.S. Skies Is a Civilian Airship

Chinese authorities said Friday that a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon spotted hovering over sensitive U.S. airspace was in fact a civilian airship intended for scientific research. China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that westerly wind had caused the airship to stray into U.S. territory, describing the incident as a...
MONTANA STATE
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Activision Blizzard Pays SEC $35 Million to Settle Probe

Activision Blizzard will settle with the SEC for $35 million over claims that the company violated federal whistleblower protections and failed to maintain adequate disclosure standards. The settlement is not an admission or denial of wrongdoing. CEO Bobby Kotick and other senior executives knew about significant harassment issues within Activision,...

