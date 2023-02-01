ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Elon Musk's 'funding secured' tweet cost investors $12 billion over 10 days, jury reportedly told

By Ryan Hogg
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fm72W_0kYUNQwM00
Musk is being sued by Tesla investors who claim they lost out after his cryptic 2018 tweet.

Getty Images

  • Elon Musk's "funding secured" tweet cost Tesla investors $12 billion in just 10 days, a jury was told per Bloomberg.
  • Michael Hartzmark of Forensic Economics said investors who took both long and short positions were burned.
  • Musk is being sued after indicating in 2018 that he had funding in place to take Tesla private at $420 a share.

The "funding secured" tweet at the center of a lawsuit against Elon Musk cost Tesla investors $12 billion in the space of 10 days, a jury was reportedly told.

Michael Hartzmark of Forensic Economics told a jury in a market manipulation trial against the Tesla CEO that his 2018 tweet, where he said he was considering taking the company private, did "consequential harm" to investors, per Bloomberg .

Musk is being sued by a group of investors who said his tweet caused huge losses for those holding both long and short positions on the stock, with his comments forcing wild fluctuations in its price. The $12 billion loss figure is attributed to all investors, rather than only those suing Musk, and not indicative of the damages being sought by plaintiffs.

After Musk's tweet on August 7, which read "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," Tesla's share price jumped 10% . It continued to rise, but fell back as the veracity of the tweet was interrogated and an investigation was opened by the SEC.

It was reported that around the time that Tesla short sellers lost out on $3 billion as a result of the tweet . Those who took long positions were also burned when his claim came to nothing.

"Uncertainty is the kryptonite of investors," Bloomberg reported Hartzmark as saying. "As this went drip, drip, drip over time it would have a negative impact" on the share price.

The Twitter owner has said he was confident his tweet about having funding secured was accurate based on conversations he had had with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund, who he said had "verbally" expressed support for the plan .

Hartzmark argued the information Musk conveyed in his tweet was "material" to potential investors, as demonstrated by emails to the company's investor relations office at the time of the post, per Bloomberg.

But the publication added Hartzmark was forced by Musk's lawyer Andrew Rossman to accept that the first part of Musk's tweet, that he was considering taking the company private, was accurate.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
WASHINGTON, DC
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

101K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy