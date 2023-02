What’s the price tag on private education? Here’s what Midlands schools charge for tuition

Republicans in South Carolina , including Gov. Henry McMaster, are seeking to change the state constitution to allow public dollars to go to private and religious schools. It might clear the way for school vouchers, a way to help parents pay for a private education for their children.

How much does a private education cost in the Midlands?

The tuition of schools serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade ranges from several thousand dollars to nearly $30,000, according to a survey by The State. The most expensive private school is Camden Military Academy, a boarding school in Kershaw County, which costs parents $29,590 per year. The cheapest private school is Westfield Academy in Orangeburg County, which costs parents $2,600 per year.

This information, the most recently available for each school, was gathered through phone calls and web searches.

Richland County

▪ Ben Lippen School: $12,070 per year (K-4), $13,440 per year (5-8), $16,460 per year (9-12)

▪ Cardinal Newman School: $14,280 per year (6-8), $15,645 per year (9-12)

▪ Columbia Islamic School: $400 per month (K-2)

▪ Covenant Classical Christian School: $7,166 per year (K-6), $7,938 per year (7-8), $8,325 per year (9-12)

▪ Hammond School: $15,233 per year (K), $17,950 per year (1-4), $19,114 per year (5-8), $20,395 per year (9-12)

▪ Harmony School: $6,100 per year (K), $7,300 per year (1-5)

▪ Heathwood Hall Episcopal School: $15,400 per year (K), $18,200 per year (1-4), $19,500 per year (5-8), $20,600 per year (9-12)

▪ Islamic Academy of Columbia: $6,300 per year (K4-10)

▪ Jubilee Academy: $6,000 per year

▪ Montessori School of Columbia: $9,360 per year (1-6), $9,672 per year (7-8)

▪ Sandhills School: $23,920 per year (1-8), $24,358 per year (9-12)

▪ St. John Neumann Catholic School: $10,627 per year (K-6)

▪ St. Joseph Catholic School: $10,049 per year

▪ St. Peter’s School: $8,550 per year

▪ V.V. Reid School: $152.25 per week (K-5)

Lexington County

▪ Edge Christian Academy: $4,000 per year (K), $4,500 per year (1-5), $5,000 per year (6-12)

▪ Foundation Christian School: $3,400 per year

▪ Glenforest School: $15,500 per year (K-5), $19,500 per year (6-12)

▪ Grace Christian School: $5,460 per year (K), $5,520 per year (1-6), $6,250 per year (7-8), $6,690 per year (9-12)

▪ Heritage Christian Academy: $6,086 per year (K), $7,647 per year (1-3), $8,306 per year (4-5), $8,681 per year (6-8)

▪ Holy Trinity Lutheran School: $2,400 per year (K), $4,000 per year (1-8)

▪ Northside Christian Academy: $6,295 per year (K4-5), $7,054 per year (6-8), $8,288 per year (9-12)

▪ Victory Bible Christian School: $2,612.50 per year (K), $2,992.50 per year (1-12)

Kershaw County

▪ Camden Military Academy: $29,590 per year

▪ Cornerstone Christian School: $4,000 per year

Sumter County

Berea Academy: $3,250 per year (K-8)

▪ St. Anne & St. Jude Catholic School: $3,500 per year

▪ Sumter Christian School: $3,993 per year (K), $4,785 per year (1-12)

▪ Ragin Prepatory Christian Academy: $3,000 per year (K-2), $3,200 per year (3-8), $3,450 per year (College Prep)

▪ Thomas Sumter Academy: $7,087 per year (1-5), $7,156 per year (6-12)

▪ Wedgefield University: $2,600 per year (K), $2,700 per year (1-5), $2,850 per year (6-8)

▪ Westside Christian Academy: $3,150 per year (K), $3,660 per year (1-5), $3,790 per year (6-8)

▪ Wilson Hall: $6,800 per year (K) $7,795 per year (1-5), $7,895 per year (6-8), $7,995 per year (9-12)

Orangeburg County

▪ Holly Hill Academy: $5,550 per year

▪ Orangeburg Christian Academy: $3,750 per year (K4-6), $3,995 per year (7-12)

▪ Orangeburg Prepatory Schools, Inc.: $5,184 per year (K), $6,624 per year (1-4), $6,780 per year (5-12)

▪ Wesley Christian School: $3,750 per year

▪ Westfield Academy: $2,600 per year

Fairfield County

▪ Richard Winn Academy: $6,535 per year (K-12)

Newberry County

▪ Cornerstone Community Academy: $3,000 per year

▪ Newberry Academy: $4,025 per year (K), $5,075 per year (1-12)

Saluda County

▪ W. Wyman King Academy: $4,872 per year (K), $5,964 per year (1-12)