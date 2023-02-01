Raw meat out all over. Food kept on floors. Midlands restaurants with the worst January inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Midlands in January, from raw meat being thawed improperly all over a kitchen to old pots of soup not being refrigerated and dishes and pans with food on them stored as clean. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Lexington and Richland counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in January.

Sun Ming Chinese at 7509 St. Andrews Road in Lexington

Sun Ming Chinese had an inspection on Jan. 4 and got a 73% C grade.

An inspector observed raw meats thawing at room temperature throughout the kitchen and panned, raw chicken stored directly on the floor. Also observed was repackaged raw chicken stored over vegetables.

Dishes and equipment with food matter buildup were seen stored as clean. Also, employees were seen handling ready to eat food with their bare hands.

A required followup inspection was held on Jan. 11 and the restaurant earned an A grade.

92 Chicken at 2652 Decker Blvd. in Richland

92 Chicken had an inspection on Jan. 12 and got an 80% C grade.

An inspector observed cooked chicken being stored directly beside raw chicken at the breading station. Also observed was dishes with food matter and debris on them stacked as clean.

Food product was seen being stored directly on the floor in the freezer and hallway areas. Also seen was an excessive amount of trash and boxes filled with raw product piled at the back door.

A required followup inspection was held on Jan. 19 and the restaurant earned an A grade.

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at 201 John Mark Dial Dr in Richland

The Detention Center had an inspection on Jan. 25 and got a 71% C grade.

An inspector observed cut cubes of cooked meat stored directly beside containers of raw eggs mix and pans of food poorly wrapped in the walk-in cooler. Certain foods were seen not being kept at proper holding temperatures.

Two cases of salami sandwich meat were seen sitting on prep sink counter thawing improperly. Food was seen stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer and the walk-in cooler inside the kitchen trailer.

Dishes were seen being stored outside on carts exposed to the elements.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Nachos Tacos at 444 Percival Road in Richland

Nachos Tacos had an inspection on Jan. 6 and got a 75% C grade.

An inspector observed six covered pots of soup, approximately 8 inches deep, made the prior day and never adequately cooled. Also observed six stacked, covered containers of cooked black beans that had never been adequately cooled.

A large amount if beef was seen thawing in standing water in a compartment sink. Also, employees were seen rinsing gloves in lieu of adequate hand washing.

A required followup inspection was held on Jan. 13 and the restaurant earned an 84% C grade. A second followup inspection was held on Jan. 20 and the restaurant earned an A grade.

Nick’s Gyros at 1931 Broad River Road in Richland

Nick’s Gyros had an inspection on Jan. 9 and got a 74% C grade.

An inspector observed three bus tubs of cooked chicken wings on the counter top at room temperature not adequately cooling. Also observed was in-use tongs stored on an in-use garbage receptacle.

Also seen were dishes with buildup and food residue stored as clean.

A required followup inspection was held on Jan. 17 and the restaurant earned an A grade.