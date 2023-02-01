ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Did Alex Murdaugh confess to killing his wife and son? A SC veteran lawyer weighs in

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCyr0_0kYUNKtE00

In murder trials, sometimes the small moments knit a case together, especially in a case like that against Alex Murdaugh.

There is no direct evidence. No fingerprints. No obvious blood on his clothes.

Then came a seemingly small moment.

Slipped into the testimony of Jeff Croft, the State Law Enforcement Officer working as second in command of the investigation, was a recording of Alex Murdaugh sobbing during a SLED interview. It’s hard to distinguish exactly what he said of the deaths of his wife, Maggie and son Paul.

Croft testified Murdaugh referred to his son saying, “I did him so bad.”

The defense countered: “They did him so bad.”

Croft stuck to his testimony, even when the defense slowed the tape to one-third speed.

“I’m 100% confident in what I heard,” Croft replied.

Veteran defense attorney Jack Swerling, who The State asked to provide analysis as the trial proceeds, said he was surprised.

Why didn’t the prosecution make more of what amounts to a confession, if true, in opening arguments, he said.

The defense would have had a copy of the video before the trial started but they would not necessarily have known what the witness would say on the stand, Swerling said.

Swerling said one of the most powerful closing arguments he’s ever heard in 50 years as a lawyer was the closing argument of a defense attorney who said look at the leaves when a fierce storm swirls around a tree. The trunk doesn’t move, but those leaves — the small moments — can be stitched together to reveal the true picture. Reasonable doubt can be found in those moments or can convince a jury to render a guilty verdict.

In the end, as the defense pointed out and got Croft to admit, it doesn’t matter what anyone heard, except the jury, Swerling said. “I” or “they?” Jurors are the finders of the facts.

“It could be a significant part of the trial,” he said.

The trial is in its second week and is expected to last three. Swerling said all the pieces of testimony will be pulled together during closing arguments.

The Murdaugh family includes three generations of solicitors in Hampton County. Alex Murdaugh was a lawyer until he was accused of stealing money from clients and the family law firm. Those cases are pending.

Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were killed on the evening of June 7, 2021 at their Colleton County hunting estate. The scene was one of slaughter, Maggie shot numerous times with an AR-style weapon, Paul with a close-up shotgun blast that blew the back of his head off.

The coroner has said they were killed as early as 8:30 p.m. Cellphone evidence introduced Tuesday showed Maggie’s phone shut off around 8:50 p.m.

Murdaugh, in statements to SLED, said the murders occurred when he was checking in on his mother, who has Alzheimer’s, in Varnville about 10 miles away. He returned to find the bodies, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death

(AP) – For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes. […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Law & Crime

‘No Objection At All’: Judge in Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Scolds Defense Attorneys for ‘Totally Inappropriate’ Complaint

The judge overseeing the Alex Murdaugh murder trial excoriated defense attorneys on Thursday morning for failing to object in the correct format the day before. The defendant’s legal team called the state’s line of questioning on alleged financial improprieties “totally improper,” but in the Colleton County court, that’s not enough to sustain such a complaint.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Fired police officer loses fight to get job back

Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial

In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
CHARLESTON, SC
Advocate

Two Men Charged With Hate Crimes in 2019 Killing of Trans Woman

Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crimes in connection with the murder of transgender woman Pebbles LaDime “Dime” Doe in 2019. Doe was shot to death in Allendale County, S.C., August 4, 2019. Her body was found in a car there. A federal indictment, unsealed Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime for the murder of Doe because of her gender identity, using a firearm in connection with the hate crime, and obstruction of justice, according to a press release.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Finding Balance in the Scales of Justice

On Monday, Jan. 23 the jury selection process began for the double murder trial of Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh Sr. He was indicted (charged) on July 14, 2022, for two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime. The four charges are...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
OLAR, SC
Grice Connect

Bulloch County man charged with insurance fraud

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police Department investigates shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police are in the area of 2500 Duke Street, though officials said the area is secure. “No need for alarm,” a statement from the department read. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-524-2777.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJBF

Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
17K+
Followers
459
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy