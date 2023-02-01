South Carolina women's basketball: Awards Tracker
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships
Team
Media preseason SEC champions
Coaches’ preseason SEC champions
AP preseason top 25 – #1 (Unanimous)
Coaches Poll Preseason #1
Individual
SEC Preseason Player of the Year (Media)
SEC Preseason First-Team (Media)
SEC Preseason Player of the Year (Coaches)
SEC Preseason First-Team (Coaches)
Lisa Leslie Award Watch List (Best Center)
AP Preseason All-America (Unanimous)
Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List
Wooden Award Preseason Top 50
Wooden Midseason Top 25
Wade Watch List
USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Award Midseason Watch List
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
Wooden Award Late Season Watch List (Top 20)
Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List (Best Shooting Guard)
SEC Preseason First-Team (Media)
SEC Preseason First-Team (Coaches)
Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List
Wooden Award Preseason Top 50
Wooden Midseason Top 25
USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Award Midseason Watch List
Wooden Award Late Season Watch List (Top 20)
Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Top Ten List (Best Shooting Guard)
Cheryl Miller Award Watch List (Best Small Forward)
Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List
Wooden Award Preseason Top 50
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
Katrina McClain Watch List (Best Power Forward)
SEC Preseason Second-Team (Coaches)
Katrina McClain Watch List (Best Power Forward)
Signees
Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Watch List
McDonald’s All-American
Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Watch List
Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Watch List
McDonald’s All-American
Comments / 0