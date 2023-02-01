ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina women's basketball: Awards Tracker

By Chris Wellbaum
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amSBN_0kYULpsp00
Aliyah Boston receives the AP Player of the Year Trophy (Photo by Mike Uva)

Team

Media preseason SEC champions

Coaches’ preseason SEC champions

AP preseason top 25 – #1 (Unanimous)

Coaches Poll Preseason #1

Individual

SEC Preseason Player of the Year (Media)

SEC Preseason First-Team (Media)

SEC Preseason Player of the Year (Coaches)

SEC Preseason First-Team (Coaches)

Lisa Leslie Award Watch List (Best Center)

AP Preseason All-America (Unanimous)

Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

Wooden Midseason Top 25

Wade Watch List

USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Award Midseason Watch List

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Wooden Award Late Season Watch List (Top 20)

Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List (Best Shooting Guard)

SEC Preseason First-Team (Media)

SEC Preseason First-Team (Coaches)

Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

Wooden Midseason Top 25

USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Award Midseason Watch List

Wooden Award Late Season Watch List (Top 20)

Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Top Ten List (Best Shooting Guard)

Cheryl Miller Award Watch List (Best Small Forward)

Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Katrina McClain Watch List (Best Power Forward)

SEC Preseason Second-Team (Coaches)

Katrina McClain Watch List (Best Power Forward)

Signees

Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Watch List

McDonald’s All-American

Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Watch List

Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Watch List

McDonald’s All-American

