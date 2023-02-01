ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCEN

Central Texas business is bouncing back after a double hit

TEMPLE, Texas — One local barbeque business started the week off with a series of unfortunate events, and it wasn't just because of the winter storm. Dustin Pustka, owner of Pustka Family Barbeque, says he began the week by putting his dog of 13 years down. As if that wasn't enough, the ice storm hit right after, costing the business two days of potential revenue.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans remain without power

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
MARLIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14

After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: February 3, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 20 Killeen ISD DECA are advancing to state! After months of preparation the students competed against 1,200 other students within District 5 DECA. They will compete in march at the 2023 Texas DECA competition in Fort Worth. Congratulations guys!. More good news from KISD students. The...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
KWTX

LEARN MORE: QR code to report storm damage in Bell County, Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - An ice storm struck Bell County this week and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging Bell County residents to report damage through its Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey. The iSTAT website includes a tutorial video to help users navigate...
BELL COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather

H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin. Georgetown (all...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Over 11,000 still without power in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over 11,000 people in Bell County remain without power Friday, according to the Oncor outage map. As of 4:25 p.m., Oncor reported around 11,488 total outages in the county. Bell County saw the most overall outages due to this week's winter storm damage. Several residents...
BELL COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

People warned not to eat food taken from dumpsters at SE Austin H-E-B

People who took food from dumpsters at an H-E-B in Southeast Austin are being warned not to eat it. It happened at the grocery store located at East William Cannon and I-35. Travis County Constable Pct.4 George Morales III says over 200 people Thursday were fighting for the food after someone posted "Free Food!"
AUSTIN, TX

