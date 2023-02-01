Read full article on original website
TEMPLE, Texas — One local barbeque business started the week off with a series of unfortunate events, and it wasn't just because of the winter storm. Dustin Pustka, owner of Pustka Family Barbeque, says he began the week by putting his dog of 13 years down. As if that wasn't enough, the ice storm hit right after, costing the business two days of potential revenue.
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
Thousands of Central Texans remain without power
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14
After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
Good News Friday: February 3, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 20 Killeen ISD DECA are advancing to state! After months of preparation the students competed against 1,200 other students within District 5 DECA. They will compete in march at the 2023 Texas DECA competition in Fort Worth. Congratulations guys!. More good news from KISD students. The...
Thousands across Bell County still without power, turning to hotels for refuge
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Things may be warming up but thousands are still in the dark in Central Texas. With many still without power Saturday in Bell County after this week’s ice storms, some are turning to hotels like the Hampton Inn in Temple for electricity. “We have been...
‘The work orders just keep coming in’: TBM deploys to Temple for cleanup after ice storm
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Early Saturday morning a group of volunteers from TBM showed up to Temple. Close to a dozen members helped trim tree limbs on the ground and at the tops of the trees. The Temple team’s leader James Tindell said they will stay in town as long...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice
CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
LEARN MORE: QR code to report storm damage in Bell County, Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - An ice storm struck Bell County this week and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging Bell County residents to report damage through its Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey. The iSTAT website includes a tutorial video to help users navigate...
Freezing rain accumulations exceed a half-inch for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Whew! Wednesday has been quite the eventful day so far, with many areas seeing tree and powerline damage, resulting in numerous power outages across the Austin metropolitan area. Several areas have seen significant icing, with many receiving a quarter of an inch to a half an...
Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather
H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin. Georgetown (all...
‘Just do your job’: West Austin neighbors still without power grow frustrated
Friday afternoon, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent asked those that are still without power to help ease strain on the city's system.
For many Central Texans, latest bout of cold weather and outages reopens old wounds
For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Power outages, downed trees and icy roads....
Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night
Bell & Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans are going into the night without power after losing it, Wednesday morning. Customers in Bell and Falls County made it two days into freezing temperatures before losing power. As of Wednesday afternoon, the outages include 5,000 customers in Bell County...
Chaos at H-E-B: People seen fighting over discarded food in South Austin
Someone posted on social media claiming there was free food at H-E-B. Officials say more than 250 people showed up and fought over thrown out groceries.
Over 11,000 still without power in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over 11,000 people in Bell County remain without power Friday, according to the Oncor outage map. As of 4:25 p.m., Oncor reported around 11,488 total outages in the county. Bell County saw the most overall outages due to this week's winter storm damage. Several residents...
People warned not to eat food taken from dumpsters at SE Austin H-E-B
People who took food from dumpsters at an H-E-B in Southeast Austin are being warned not to eat it. It happened at the grocery store located at East William Cannon and I-35. Travis County Constable Pct.4 George Morales III says over 200 people Thursday were fighting for the food after someone posted "Free Food!"
The city of Belton receives $5 million dollars in infrastructure project
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Belton received millions of dollars for a long awaited infrastructure project. Mayor Wayne Carpenter said the low water crossing over Nolan Creek acts like a dam and it’s time to rebuild. “When we have heavy rainfall, it catches all the debris and...
