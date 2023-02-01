Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Republicans paint Biden as soft on China as surveillance balloon soars over US
WASHINGTON -- As what U.S. officials call a massive surveillance balloon believed to be from China continued to fly over the continental United States, President Joe Biden faced growing pressure Friday to address the situation as Republicans said he needed to take stronger action against Beijing. In his first chance...
ABC7 Chicago
How the George Floyd policing bill would reform law enforcement
The funeral for Tyre Nichols was filled with tributes for the 29-year-old who died after a violent encounter with police, and a call to action for reform. Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells, who addressed the mourners gathered in Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church through tears, said she needed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act bill to be passed.
ABC7 Chicago
US tracking large Chinese spy balloon flying across the country, officials say
A massive spy balloon believed to be from China was seen above Montana and is being tracked as it flies across the continental United States, with President Joe Biden for now deciding against "military options" because of the risk to civilians, U.S. officials said on Thursday. Still, officials insisted, they...
