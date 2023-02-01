ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

ABC7 Chicago

How the George Floyd policing bill would reform law enforcement

The funeral for Tyre Nichols was filled with tributes for the 29-year-old who died after a violent encounter with police, and a call to action for reform. Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells, who addressed the mourners gathered in Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church through tears, said she needed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act bill to be passed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

