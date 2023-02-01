ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chinese spy balloon: Recovery efforts underway after US downs balloon over Atlantic Ocean

The US military has shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, a US official said Saturday. President Joe Biden approved the downing of the Chinese balloon, the same US official told CNN. Another US official said that Biden approved the plan, which was presented and supported by US military leaders.
How the George Floyd policing bill would reform law enforcement

The funeral for Tyre Nichols was filled with tributes for the 29-year-old who died after a violent encounter with police, and a call to action for reform. Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells, who addressed the mourners gathered in Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church through tears, said she needed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act bill to be passed.
