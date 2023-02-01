NGS principal praises staff, students for storm response at board meeting

The Newport City Board of Education met in regular monthly session on Jan. 24 to approve budget revisions, approve field trips and hear updates. A workshop was held prior to the meeting.

Newport Grammar School storm response

Newport Grammar School Principal Dustin Morrow praised the faculty, staff and students for their response to the storm that recently caused roof damage to the building. He said that work is continuing and they are getting things back in order. He pointed out new ceiling tiles and new carpet are being installed because it had gotten wet in the building.

“We got the water out, but we wanted to make sure there was no smell or other issues,” he said.

Director Sandra Burchette said that the state approved the request to use the three days school was out for the storm from the stockpiled days that the system had available. She said that drops it down to six days available.

Board Chair Jan Brooks said Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway could not say enough about the teachers, students and parents here and how they responded to the storm damage at the school.

It was discussed how the children helped one another and how faculty and staff immediately started checking students for injuries and cleaning them up. Faculty got students into tornado drill mode quickly as well.

The Workshop

The newly formed guitar club performed before the workshop got underway. The club consists of five members under the direction of Assistant Principal Ron Coffey.

Sgt. Brandon Cassady was introduced as the new school resource officer.

Kurt Brooks was welcomed as the new restorative practices classroom teacher.

COIVD update

Coordinated School Health Director Mischelle Black and school nurse Kathy Ragan gave the COVID update. They explained if a student is exposed they wear a mask for 10 days and watch symptoms. In the last month they had seven positive cases and eight exposures to the virus reported in the school system.

Cafeteria

Cafeteria Manager Christina Leas reported that during December there were 12 breakfasts and 11 lunches served.

Other updates

Federal Projects Supervisor Amy Messer reported that the calendar committee has gotten copies of the county calendar and they will be getting a calendar out for a vote from faculty soon.

Systems and Assessment Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton reported there are 651 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, 20 more students than last year. He updated on the plans for career and technical education (CTE) for the sixth through eighth grades.

Chair and Vice Chair elected

Jan Brooks was once again elected as board chair. Mickey Powers was elected vice-chair.

Budget revisions

Revisions were made to the following budgets:

Title ITitle IITitle IVTitle VIDEA B619 PreschoolGeneral purpose special educationGeneral purpose

The following travel was approved:

Amy Messer to SPED training on Feb. 1 in Kingsport and Special Education 2023 Spring Meeting on Feb. 27 in Gatlinburg.Sandra Burchette to Kindergarten Readiness Group Meeting in Greeneville on Jan. 30, TOSS Legislative and Learning Conference on March 27-29 in Nashville and Hazardous Weather and Communicating with Partners in Knoxville on April 26.Dustin Morrow to the Special Education 2023 Spring Meeting on Feb. 28 in Gatlinburg and Hazardous Weather and Communicating with Partners in Knoxville on April 26.Justin Norton to BTC on Feb. 1 in Kingsport.

Other business

In other business, the following items were approved:

Hat day sponsored by the cheerleaders on March 17 with the funds raised going toward cheer expenses.Accept the resignations of Taylor Norton and Jessica Owenby.Approved the second reading on Policy #4.700 — Testing Programs.Approved the first reading of Policy #6.3041 — Title IX and Sexual Harassment.Approved the purchase of a table for $400 at the Cocke County Education Foundation Banquet. The event is set for Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church on March 23.

Approved the following field trips:

Third grade field trip to Pigeon Forge Snow on Jan. 27. It is an education field trip reinforcing weather conditions being taught in science. Transportation on a Cocke County school bus at $27 per child.Eighth grade field trip to Cocke County High School for College and Career Readiness High School Transition. The trip is paid for by federal funds.Fourth Grade Honor’s Club to Lookout Mountain, GA, and Chattanooga on May 12 to visit the Tennessee Aquarium, IMAX Theater and Rock City. Transportation on a charter bus at a cost of $80 per student.

Concerned parent

A concerned parent, Talia Williamson, was on the agenda to address the board. However, she was not in attendance.

Next meeting

Due to the President’s Day holiday, the next regular board meeting was set for Monday, Feb. 27, at 5:30 p.m.

Board member Nathan Vernon will attend the next few meetings via Zoom. He is headed to Fort Benning, GA, for training as an infantry officer.