Planning commission considers downtown electronic reader boards

The Newport Regional Planning Commission met Jan. 24. Commissioners discussed allowing electronic reader boards downtown and a subdivision plat for the new street to replace Oliver Cromwell near the Ole Smoky buildings off Cope Boulevard.

Newport Community Development Director Gary Carver addressed the commission about changing guidelines for allowing electronic reader boards in the area zoned C-1, which is downtown.

Carver explained that the area runs from the Memorial Building to the street that runs between Eastern Plaza and the former ConAgra Foods plant building. The northern boundary is the river while the back property line fronts Broadway.

“Cities either allow them or they do not allow them in downtown areas,” he explained. “I have had some inquiries, and I am just bringing the idea before you to see if you would be interested in me pursuing this further and coming up with some guidelines for you to review.”

He explained that currently, the city does not have regulations that indicate the minimum amount of footage for the permanent part of the sign, but there is a maximum size for signage, which is 7 feet by 21 feet.

During the discussion, it was pointed out that if the city were to allow reader boards it should be attached to a ground mounted sign with a decorative base that has been landscaped.

When Chairman Cecil Gilland asked about the signs affecting visibility from side streets, Carver said that the requirement for signage is a 30-foot apex from the curb, which is a triangular clearance on the corner.

Gilland said that he could see how a small reader board could compliment another sign, and he used the sign at Broadway and Main Pharmacy as an example. He said that a reader board under the sign could make customers aware of any specials or provide information about services or products.

State Planner Kathryn Baldwin pointed out that the city cannot limit what is posted on a reader board, but they can limit the time that the same message stays up on the board.

Carver will report back at next month’s meeting with additional details and ideas, so the commission can determine if they are willing to consider reader boards in the downtown area.

Attorney Jeff Greene represented Ole Smoky Distillery regarding the request to construct a street parallel to Oliver Cromwell Street in the industrial park. Ole Smoky wants to fence in their buildings, and to be able to do that efficiently, they would like to close off Oliver Cromwell Drive. They are constructing a new street to serve the same purpose, and once the street is approved and meets all the required standards, it will be taken in by the city and Oliver Cromwell Street will be closed and transferred to Ole Smoky.

A final plat as a minor subdivision will be submitted for approval. Ole Smoky is covering the cost of constructing the new street.

Randy Jones, who owns Incredible Tiny Homes, was on the agenda to discuss zoning and allowances for tiny homes within the city limits, but he did not attend the meeting.

There was discussion about a sign that was illegally erected in the city along West Broadway, which is Highway 25-70. Carver said that he had climbed up on the sign and measured it, and it is probably about 10 feet by 21 feet, which is larger than the 7 feet by 21 feet that the city allows.

He explained that the individual who had the sign erected had gotten a permit from the city and they had asked questions, but the sign that they wanted did not meet the definition of a freestanding sign. They never returned the application.

They were aware that they would need a variance to erect the sign. They went ahead and got a permit from the state, and constructed what Carver called a “billboard.”

He said, “It does not meet the definition of an on premise sign, they did not get a variance and they did not apply for a sign. We will send them a letter giving them 30 days to comply, and if they do not comply, they will be cited into city court.”

He said the city judge will then determine the outcome of the matter.

Baldwin said, “If something isn’t done, you will have others. You do need to act on this.”

The Newport Board of Zoning appeals convened and approved the minutes for the November meeting. They had no items on the agenda.