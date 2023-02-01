ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Big Blue
Why, why, why SC? Are our public schools not already bad enough? We are 47th in education, and you want to support RICH kids and their parents? SMH…..

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
South Carolina inches closer to eliminating state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities. S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality. "South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and...
Parents declare ‘public education crisis’ following bomb threats across The Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local parents tell WIS it’s been a rough year for South Carolina education. This follows an onslaught of bomb threats across The Midlands this week. More than a dozen schools in the state were subject to a swatting incident on October 5 which was subsequently handed to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate.
House proposal would remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act

(Des Moines, IA) -- Gender identity would no longer be protected under the Iowa Civil Rights Act in a bill introduced in the state House. The Iowa Civil Rights Act protects residents from being discriminated based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
South Carolina House passes occupational license measure

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House has unanimously signed off on a measure that, in part, bars the state from denying an occupational license based on a previous criminal conviction. Lawmakers voted 114-0 to advance House Bill 3605. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed a similar measure last week. "Occupational licensing requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those...
South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
Head of SCETV steps down

Anthony Padgett, the president and CEO of SCETV, resigned today, effective March 3. In a 1:26 p.m. electronic message to staff obtained by the Charleston City Paper, Padgett didn’t give a reason for his departure or what he planned to do. Just over an hour later, a press release said Padgett would become the Thomas Rieland Endowed General Manager of WOSU Public Media in Columbus, Ohio, starting March 6. The public media group is affiliated with The Ohio State University.
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County received the top spot when it comes to residents complaining about homeowner’s associations. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs released its 2023 report on complaints filed against HOAs. In 2022, the department received 276 complaints from across the state against...
Tracking the Chinese balloon: Will it pass over South Carolina?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it a Chinese weather balloon or spy balloon? The other question you might be asking: Where is the balloon heading?. While I can't answer the first question — China claims it's a weather research "airship" while the Pentagon pushed back that it's being used for surveillance purposes — I will attempt to answer the second.
