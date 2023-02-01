Read full article on original website
Big Blue
3d ago
Why, why, why SC? Are our public schools not already bad enough? We are 47th in education, and you want to support RICH kids and their parents? SMH…..
abcnews4.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
South Carolina inches closer to eliminating state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities. S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality. "South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Guard Commander, Brigadier General Leon Lott, to be promoted by Governor in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will promote South Carolina State Guard Brigadier General Lott to Major General this weekend. Leon Lott serves as the commander of the South Carolina State Guard.
WIS-TV
Parents declare ‘public education crisis’ following bomb threats across The Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local parents tell WIS it’s been a rough year for South Carolina education. This follows an onslaught of bomb threats across The Midlands this week. More than a dozen schools in the state were subject to a swatting incident on October 5 which was subsequently handed to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate.
SC bill would provide financial support for kinship caregivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are about 70,000 kinship caregivers in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. A "kinship caregiver" is a relative or close family friend who takes in another relative's child after the child has been removed from their home. Daryl McCulley has...
iheart.com
House proposal would remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gender identity would no longer be protected under the Iowa Civil Rights Act in a bill introduced in the state House. The Iowa Civil Rights Act protects residents from being discriminated based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
South Carolina House passes occupational license measure
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House has unanimously signed off on a measure that, in part, bars the state from denying an occupational license based on a previous criminal conviction. Lawmakers voted 114-0 to advance House Bill 3605. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed a similar measure last week. "Occupational licensing requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those...
WYFF4.com
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nikki Haley, once a United Nations ambassador, would likely be the second major candidate in the race, and that's leading to questions about what her campaign could look like. It also raises the question of why she would choose to enter the race this early in the 2024 cycle.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina lawmakers move forward with fentanyl fight
Nine railcars came off the track during an overnight derailment near 11th Street in Augusta.
WMBF
South Carolina lawmakers consider increasing fine for ‘slowpoke’ drivers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Slower drives in South Carolina could soon see an increased fine under state law. The law, commonly known as the “slowpoke bill,” was passed in 2021. It requires drivers in the left lane to move over if a car comes up behind them and the right lane is clear.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
Detainee’s death adds to scrutiny of South Carolina jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A detainee’s body was found dead about 18 hours after five men beat him in a South Carolina jail where the sheriff said many cell doors don’t lock — the latest troubling incident in a detention center described as a “death trap” by the lawyer for a different man found dead last year with fresh rat bites on his body.
Charleston City Paper
Head of SCETV steps down
Anthony Padgett, the president and CEO of SCETV, resigned today, effective March 3. In a 1:26 p.m. electronic message to staff obtained by the Charleston City Paper, Padgett didn’t give a reason for his departure or what he planned to do. Just over an hour later, a press release said Padgett would become the Thomas Rieland Endowed General Manager of WOSU Public Media in Columbus, Ohio, starting March 6. The public media group is affiliated with The Ohio State University.
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General joins letter to CVS and Walgreens over distribution of abortion pills
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined 20 state attorneys in informing CVS and Walgreens that their plan to distribute abortion pills through mail is both unsafe and illegal. This comes after the pharmacy companies recently announced they are looking to get FDA certified in...
WMBF
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County received the top spot when it comes to residents complaining about homeowner’s associations. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs released its 2023 report on complaints filed against HOAs. In 2022, the department received 276 complaints from across the state against...
Property scams targeting vacant lots in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is offering a warning to the public about a scam that involves fake buyers or sellers of vacant land. “The most alarming call that I received one day- there was a ‘for sale’ sign on our lot, on our land,” said one woman who […]
WLTX.com
Tracking the Chinese balloon: Will it pass over South Carolina?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it a Chinese weather balloon or spy balloon? The other question you might be asking: Where is the balloon heading?. While I can't answer the first question — China claims it's a weather research "airship" while the Pentagon pushed back that it's being used for surveillance purposes — I will attempt to answer the second.
telecompetitor.com
AT&T, Comcast, 13 Others Win South Carolina Broadband Funds Covering Half of Project Costs
AT&T and Comcast are among the top six winners of broadband funding from the state of South Carolina announced yesterday. Thirteen other companies also won funding. In total $132.8 million was awarded. The funding will cover 52% of construction costs, with additional funding coming from other federal or private investment...
St. George restaurant failed to pay workers $38K in overtime, Dept. of Labor says
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Mexican restaurant in Saint George, S.C. owed some employees more than $38,000 after allowing them to work off-the-clock without pay, a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found. The agency’s Wage and Hour Division recovered $77,000 in back pay and damages for 17 workers at Armando’s on Memorial Boulevard. According […]
