Burchette to retire at end of school year

Newport City School System Director Sandra Burchette has announced that she intends to retire at the end of the current school year. She has spent 49 years in education.

Burchette, a Newport native, attended Newport Grammar School (NGS) then graduated from Cocke County High School in 1970. She graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in education from East Tennessee State University.

She then earned her Master of Science degree in elementary education from the University of Tennessee — Knoxville before earning her Educational Specialist degree in educational administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.

Burchette’s first teaching job was at Parrottsville Elementary School where she taught kindergarten for three years. She then had the opportunity to return to her alma mater, NGS, to teach kindergarten and spent 27 years in that classroom.

She was named NGS principal in 2004. She spent 11 years overseeing the student body, which consisted of about 800 students and 135 staff. During her tenure as principal, she worked on the SAVE Act and school improvement planning and also oversaw the school’s STEM program being developed.

The Newport City School Board chose Burchette as the director of the city school system in 2015. This is her eighth year in the director’s role. Burchette has led the city school system’s efforts toward continuous improvement.

During the last few years, her work has included prioritizing the effective use of ESSER relief funds and extensive renovation projects, including modernizing the NGS campus but ensuring the school’s character and history remain intact.

Currently, she is overseeing several projects near their completion, and she is helping with a few new programs as they start to take shape for next school year.

Looking back on the decades that she has spent in education, Burchette considers NGS as her “home away from home” and she said that she takes pride when she “walks through the building and sees the accomplishments that have been made throughout the years.”

Aiming to continue the tradition that started at NGS in 1898, as director, Burchette has had the “mission to have the right people in the right places and focus on students’ needs.”

Looking ahead, Burchette expects to stay connected to education. She and her husband, Joe, also a retired educator, are looking forward to spending more time with their two sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Brooke Burchette and Darrin and Jessica Burchette, as well as their grandchildren.