Police were ‘justified’ in killing man as ‘act of self-defense,’ Hamilton Co. prosecutor says
The Hamilton County prosecutor will not file any charges against the police officers responsible for killing a man after an incident in January.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder
INDIANAPOLIS — When IMPD officers arrested Jermerrell Hubbard with a gun at the Carlton Apartments last Thursday, just six days after he was placed on probation for pleading guilty to a felony marijuana charge, their first instinct was to charge him with Level 5 Felony of Unlawful Carry of a handgun due to a previous felony conviction.
readthereporter.com
Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis
Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
wrtv.com
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana on a warrant, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had...
cbs4indy.com
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition.
WIBC.com
Drug Bust in Anderson, Meth & Cocaine Use Increasing in Madison and Delaware Counties
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two women from Anderson were arrested Friday on several drug charges. In all started around 1:30 Friday morning when Indiana State Police pulled over Briannah Snyder, 29, and Carrie Garrett, 42. “And during that time, he (Trooper Nick Albrecht) saw that there was indicators of criminal...
wrtv.com
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."
Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County
Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in.
cbs4indy.com
Woman critical after shooting
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrest man with guns, drugs, and a glock switch in chase
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man following an investigation in which four guns, a Glock switch, narcotics and stolen property from a robbery were all recovered after a chase. Donnie Fisher was arrested on Thursday for the possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of a machine...
cbs4indy.com
Man found guilty in deadly 465 shooting that followed rap competition at Indy club
INDIANAPOLIS – Jurors found a man guilty in a deadly shooting on 465. Jurors convicted Briean Brown of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal in connection with the December 2021 shooting that killed Miguel Emery and seriously injured another person. The trial wrapped up at the end of January, with sentencing scheduled for March.
cbs4indy.com
Man found guilty of murder in uncle’s 2020 shooting death
INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man of murdering his uncle. Sylvester Ford was 16 years old when he shot and killed Devon Ford in February 2020. His case was waived to adult court, where he was charged with murder. On Feb. 16, 2020, officers...
wrtv.com
Lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS settled out of court for more than $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has settled a federal lawsuit after an Indianapolis couple claimed the agency removed their children from their home under false pretenses. The lawsuit claimed two minor children were taken from the home of Adam and Hope Huff in 2018 after the...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield man arrested for false threats of a bomb on a plane in messages to fellow passengers
A Hancock County man in Indianapolis by the FBI in connection to false reports of a bomb on an airplace. Federal officials say Keith Diemer, 35, of Greenfield, used the Apple AirDrop system on Oct. 2 to send false messages to fellow airline passengers on a flight leaving Dallas. ABC...
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
cbs4indy.com
IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder. IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder. Indy high school athletes teaming up for peace following …. Indy high school athletes teaming up for peace following violent January. IMPD uses license plate readers...
Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
cbs4indy.com
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo. The Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Kokomo Fire Department crews were met with heavy fire conditions upon arrival, according to the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo.
