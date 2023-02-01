ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder

INDIANAPOLIS — When IMPD officers arrested Jermerrell Hubbard with a gun at the Carlton Apartments last Thursday, just six days after he was placed on probation for pleading guilty to a felony marijuana charge, their first instinct was to charge him with Level 5 Felony of Unlawful Carry of a handgun due to a previous felony conviction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis

Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman critical after shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD arrest man with guns, drugs, and a glock switch in chase

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man following an investigation in which four guns, a Glock switch, narcotics and stolen property from a robbery were all recovered after a chase. Donnie Fisher was arrested on Thursday for the possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of a machine...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found guilty of murder in uncle’s 2020 shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man of murdering his uncle. Sylvester Ford was 16 years old when he shot and killed Devon Ford in February 2020. His case was waived to adult court, where he was charged with murder. On Feb. 16, 2020, officers...
BEECH GROVE, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

CBS4 News at 6

IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder. IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder. Indy high school athletes teaming up for peace following …. Indy high school athletes teaming up for peace following violent January. IMPD uses license plate readers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Heavy fire in Howard County apartments

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo. The Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Kokomo Fire Department crews were met with heavy fire conditions upon arrival, according to the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy