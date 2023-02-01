Partnership hosting 13th annual Legislative Breakfast

The Cocke County Partnership announced it is hosting the 13th annual Legislative Breakfast on Friday, March 3, at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center beginning at 8 a.m.

The Cocke County Partnership has confirmed that representatives for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn will be in attendance to report on opportunities they are addressing in Washington.

State Senator Steve Southerland and State Representative Jeremy Faison will be giving updates on current affairs facing the State of Tennessee. They will also bring to the discussion legislation pending in the General Assembly.

Local government updates will also be given by Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis, City of Newport Mayor Roland Dykes III, and Town of Parrottsville Mayor Gayla Hommel.

The Partnership is urging citizens to have an active voice by attending and become familiar with the issues that are being addressed on the local, state, and federal levels of our government.

A breakfast buffet will be served beginning at 8 a.m. The cost to attend is $15 for Chamber of Commerce members and $20 for potential members. Reserved tables of eight will also be available. Reservations are required for this event.

Please contact the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office at (423) 623-7201 or visit the event calendar on the Chamber of Commerce website at cockecountypartnership.com to register.

The Cocke County Partnership is a service-based organization. Its purpose is to enhance the county’s economic climate and quality of life for its citizens.