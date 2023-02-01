Cosby man faces drug, weapon charges in Jefferson County

A Cosby man was among three people arrested for drugs and weapons charges when a search warrant was served at 1488 Squire Fox Road in Dandridge on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force and the Special Operations Response Team seized 14 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of heroin, seven grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and scales as well as four firearms.

Among those arrested was Michael Allen Presnell, 50, of Keener Road, Cosby, who was charged with sale and delivery of Schedule I (heroin), sale and delivery of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule VI (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession of firearm as a felon and vandalism.

The two other individuals also facing charges are:

Randall Dean Boling, 43, of Squire Fox Road, Dandridge, who is charged with sale and delivery of Schedule I (heroin), sale and delivery of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule VI (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of the possession of a firearm as a felon.

Corey Allen Johnson, 32, of Daybreak Way, Strawberry Plains, who is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

All three men were transported to the Jefferson County Detention Center.