United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc., the holding company for Newport Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, of $665,000, or $0.89 per share, compared to the same period last year of $472,000, or $0.63 per share. Earnings increased primarily due to an increase in net interest income of 32.3% compared fo the same period last year, due to the current rate environment. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $2,108,000, or $2.81 per share, compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $1,541,000, or $2 per share.

Total assets on December 31, 2022, were $251.9 million, while total assets on December 31, 2021, were $258.3 million. The decrease in total assets was primarily the result of decreases in cash and amounts due from depository institutions of 55.9 million and in investment securities of $11.4 million, partially offset by an increase in net loans receivable of $6 million and an increase in deferred income taxes of $3.8 million.

Total liabilities on December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, were $236.8 million and $234.9 million, respectively. Total deposits increased $1.3 million, which represents the majority of the increase.

The Company’s equity decreased $8.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $10.3 million and cash dividends paid to shareholders of $435,000; offset by stock transactions of $119,000 and net income for the year of $2.1 million. The change in accumulated other comprehensive income was a result of a decrease in bond market prices for the quarter-ended December 31, 2022, These decreases have been primarily driven by increases in investment market rates. The Bank generally holds bond investment securities until maturity but is required to mark-to-market its bonds on a quarterly basis. The Company’s regulatory capital is unaffected by fluctuations in its accumulated other comprehensive income.