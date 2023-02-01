State Route 340 crash leaves one dead

A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 321 and State Route 340 in Parrottsville on Monday afternoon led to the death of a 76-year-old man.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Jeep Wrangler was struck on the front passenger side by a Honda Civic that ran a stop sign. The Jeep overturned from the impact.

The man who was killed was a passenger in the Jeep and he was ejected through the roof. Charges are pending for the driver of the Honda Civic.

The identity of the crash victim had not been released at press time. The Newport Plain Talk will update the story as more information becomes available.