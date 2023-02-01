ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrottsville, TN

State Route 340 crash leaves one dead

By By KATHY HEMSWORTH NEWS WRITER
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 321 and State Route 340 in Parrottsville on Monday afternoon led to the death of a 76-year-old man.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Jeep Wrangler was struck on the front passenger side by a Honda Civic that ran a stop sign. The Jeep overturned from the impact.

The man who was killed was a passenger in the Jeep and he was ejected through the roof. Charges are pending for the driver of the Honda Civic.

The identity of the crash victim had not been released at press time. The Newport Plain Talk will update the story as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County

COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two drivers have minor injuries following crash on I-40 East late Monday night, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. A Honda Civic was reportedly rear-ended by a tractor trailer near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. The crash closed two lanes while...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Adult victim of Union County House fire identified

Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified. Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the...
LUTTRELL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy