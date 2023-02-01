Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter freed from prison
Disgraced former pop star Gary Glitter has been freed from prison after serving half his 16-year jail term. Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13. At the time,...
BBC
Murderer who went on run jailed for Tameside drugs turf war shooting
A man who went on the run for four years after murdering a father-of-two in a "drugs turf war" has been jailed. Luke Graham, 31, was shot in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside in June 2018 as children played nearby, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Callum Halpin, 28 and from Manchester, was arrested...
BBC
Child abuser Andrew Hadwin dies in HMP Durham awaiting sentence
A child abuser who fed his victims soap and forced them into boiling showers has died in prison while awaiting sentence. Andrew Hadwin, 39, and his partner Cheryl Pickles, 35, both of Bowburn, County Durham, were found guilty of child neglect in January. Hadwin, who was also convicted of raping...
BBC
Nick Kyrgios: Tennis star admits assaulting ex-girlfriend but avoids conviction
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has admitted assaulting an ex-girlfriend but avoided a criminal conviction. The 27-year-old's guilty plea in a Canberra court came after his lawyers failed to have the charge dismissed on mental health grounds. Mr Kyrgios pushed Chiara Passari onto the pavement during a row in Canberra...
BBC
Haverhill: Harley Barfield died after stab wound to heart
A teenager who was attacked in a Suffolk car park died from multiple organ failure and a stab wound to the heart, an inquest opening heard. Harley Barfield suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds in Haverhill on 9 January and died in hospital two days later. A 16-year-old boy has...
BBC
Martin Underwood: Ex-Army sergeant jailed for attacks on women
A former army sergeant who threatened to kill one woman and tried to suffocate another during sex has been jailed for more than six years. Martin Underwood, 48, from Worsborough, South Yorkshire, was told he posed a "significant risk" to future partners by a judge at Sheffield Crown Court. He...
BBC
Lincolnshire Police saddened by negative reaction to LGBT+ post
Police have said they were "saddened" after a social media post in support of LGBT+ History Month was met with negative comments online. The post, on Lincolnshire Police's Facebook page, reiterated the force's commitment to celebrating equality, diversity and inclusion. However, one comment said the police should focus on actual...
BBC
Rotherham: Appeal to trace man's last movements
Detectives investigating the death of a man in South Yorkshire are appealing for help to establish his last movements. Stephen Simpson, also known as Bubba, was found dead in a derelict building at Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre in Rotherham on 19 January. South Yorkshire Police is appealing for CCTV...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Stephen McCullagh charged with murder of pregnant woman
A 32-year-old man charged with murdering a pregnant woman in Lurgan staged an online gaming stream the night she was killed, a court has heard. Natalie McNally, also 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December at her Silverwood Green home. Stephen McCullagh, of Woodland Gardens...
BBC
Farnborough Crufts winner jailed over dog attack on visitor
A Crufts winner has been jailed after her dog mauled the leg of a visitor to her home. Margaret Peacock, 70, was convicted of being in charge of the Belgian Malinois while it was dangerously out of control, following a trial in December. The dog, called Mako, bit into the...
Comments / 0