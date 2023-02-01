NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 31: Nikola Jokic’s Triple Double Powered the Denver Nuggets Past New Orleans Pelicans

Read full article on original website
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Lakers vs. Pelicans: Losing Streaks and Lebron’s History
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-27) will be looking to snap a franchise-record 10-game losing streak when the Los Angeles Lakers visit this weekend. LeBron James will also flirt with history in looking to surpass Kareem Abdul Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. After a three-game road trip, the Pelicans are looking at a fourth straight game where new Orleans fans are outnumbered but this time in the Smoothie King Center.
Doc Rivers Disappointed James Harden Won’t Make All-Star Game
Many were shocked to find out that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden would not make it to this year’s All-Star game. When the league announced the reserves on Thursday, Sixers center Joel Embiid was the first name mentioned, as expected, since many believed he would crack the starting rotation.
Kyrie Irving Trade: ‘Persona’ Problem with Luka? Mavs This Dumb?
DALLAS - Listen, we get it. When you are the Dallas Mavericks (and you are owner Mark Cuban) and you've spent the last quarter century overseeing - and to be fair, help make possible - the passing of the torch from Dirk Nowitzki to Luka Doncic?. There is a standard...
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Loss vs. Suns: Ice-Cold Shooting Has Boston Playing from Behind Nearly All Night
View the original article to see embedded media. In the Celtics' 106-94 loss to the Suns, the hosts led only once, as Boston's ice-cold shooting matched the frigid temperatures outside TD Garden. The Celtics shot 38.7 percent from the field, including 10/38 (28.3 percent) from beyond the arc. They had...
Nets’ Championship Odds Plummet as Kyrie Irving Reportedly Requests Trade
Reports of Nets’ star point guard Kyrie Irving demanding a trade sent oddsmakers scrambling to adjust the odds on the Eastern Conference power Friday afternoon. Brooklyn’s odds to win the title have plummeted at SI Sportsbook to +1200 after beginning the week at +550, tied for the second-best odds in the NBA.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes 4-Player Trade to Get Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving kick-started the February 9th trade deadline countdown on Friday when word leaked that he had demanded to be dealt away from the Nets. Your Los Angeles Lakers number among the handful of teams with reported interest in his services, along with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and potentially the Miami Heat. Irving has been said to be intrigued by the prospect of re-teaming with his old Cleveland Cavaliers running mate LeBron James in LA.
LISTEN: Why Kyrie Irving Trade Makes More Sense for Mavs Than Lakers
Following a crazy day of NBA trade reports linking the Dallas Mavericks to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, we got together on our Mavs Step Back Podcast to break down all the separate reports as well as Irving's potential fit next to MVP candidate Luka Doncic. Although the LeBron James...
Luka Injury Update: Hard Fall; Out for How Long? Mavs VIDEO
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited the Thursday 111-106 victory over the visiting Pelicans after suffering a right heel contusion in the third quarter. ... an injury sustained when the MVP candidate took a hard fall to the AAC floor court after going up for a dunk. Doncic,...
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers return home to host LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Los Angeles Lakers
The Indiana Pacers host the Los Angeles Lakers in Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight. Lakers star LeBron James almost certainly won't be breaking the scoring record in this one, but it will still be a unique battle between two teams close in the standings. The Pacers beat the Lakers by one point thanks to an Andrew Nembhard buzzer beater in November.
Former Lakers Champion Accuses LeBron James of Breaking NBA Rule
If you haven't been online all day, then you've missed quite the day in the NBA world. Friday morning, Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, just six days before the NBA's February 9 deadline. The Lakers, of course, are among the teams reportedly interested in Irving,...
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Suns Game
Jaylen Brown besting Mikal Bridges, Robert Williams turning a shot into a souvenir, and Ish Wainright's swish from the opposite end of the floor headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Suns game. Jaylen Brown's Pick-Six If Deandre Ayton sets a legitimate screen, it might force Luke...
Mechanics & Motivation Behind Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Trade Pursuit
The Dallas Mavericks are among the top teams linked to Kyrie Irving after his request to be traded by the Brooklyn Nets. Other teams that have been prominently mentioned include the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The latest details from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes suggest that Irving's side did...
The Latest Kyrie Irving Debacle Is an All-Too-Familiar Story
Same as he ever was, Kyrie Irving. Big talent, bigger headache. Months after detonating the Nets chances of success last season by refusing to take the New York-mandated COVID-19 vaccine—a decision that limited Irving to 29 games and was reportedly among the reasons James Harden asked to be traded—Irving is at it again, a week before the trade deadline, demanding to be shipped out of town.
Consistency is Crucial for OKC Thunder in Rematch with Houston
Oklahoma City will enter Saturday’s meeting with the Rockets coming off a recent loss to the very same team on Wednesday. OKC comes in on a two game skid, looking to bounce back and add a game to the win column. The Thunder have a lot to look at...
Nets Coach Addresses If He Feels Kyrie Irving ‘Is Letting the Team Down’
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the franchise ahead of Thursday’s league trade deadline, per multiple reports. On Saturday, ahead of Brooklyn’s matchup with Washington, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn addressed whether or not he believed that Irving was letting...
Mavs Trade Deadline: The Delicate Balance Between ‘Now’ & ‘Future’
With the NBA trade deadline just six days away, at least one thing is for sure — we don’t envy the job Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is having to do. The Mavs (28-25) are in a weird spot. Despite being underwhelming for a large chunk of the season, they’re still sitting in fourth-place in the West with 29 games remaining. However, only three games separate fourth-place and 13th-place, which builds even more suspense for Dallas’ upcoming five-game road trip.
Improving the NHL All-Star Experience: From Kids to TikTok Stars
OK, gather round. Bring it in. Can we all agree that the Home Run Derby and the Dunk Contest are awesome? Yeah? Cool. Can we agree that whatever we watched on Friday night, except the dunk tank, was in fact, not awesome? Very good. Seriously though, the Splash Shot was awesome.
Mavs Trade Pursuit of Knicks’ Cam Reddish Faces Multiple Obstacles
The Dallas Mavericks enter Thursday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans holding a 27-25 record. They still rank fifth in the Western Conference standings, but as many teams have experienced, a few losses can sink any team's ranking in a hurry. If there is a reasonable opportunity to improve ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, taking advantage of it would help.
Toronto Maple Leafs Awarded 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The NHL All-Star Game will head north next season. Toronto was awarded the 2024 NHL all-star weekend, the NHL announced on Saturday before this year's game kicks off in South Florida. "We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time, and to...
