NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 31: Nikola Jokic’s Triple Double Powered the Denver Nuggets Past New Orleans Pelicans

With the NBA trade deadline just six days away, at least one thing is for sure — we don’t envy the job Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is having to do. The Mavs (28-25) are in a weird spot. Despite being underwhelming for a large chunk of the season, they’re still sitting in fourth-place in the West with 29 games remaining. However, only three games separate fourth-place and 13th-place, which builds even more suspense for Dallas’ upcoming five-game road trip.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO