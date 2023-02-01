ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

How climate change could lead to more animal attacks

By Devika Rao
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbSFk_0kYUKKiB00

In January 2023, a polar bear in Alaska attacked and killed a mother and her one-year-old son, the first fatal mauling of its kind in over 30 years. However, these types of interactions between humans and animals may become increasingly common due to the growing threat of climate change . Here's everything you need to know:

Why might the polar bear attack be attributed to climate change?

Polar bears have been acutely affected by the warming planet because arctic ice is rapidly shrinking. "It is rare for polar bears to attack humans, although anecdotal evidence suggests the frequency is increasing," David Meanwell, director of the nonprofit Bear Conservation, told Newsweek . Between 1870 and 2014 there were only 73 polar bear attacks causing 20 deaths across Canada, Greenland, Norway, Russia, and the United States, reports The Washington Post .

It is even more rare for polar bears to attack this deep into winter since there would normally be a plethora of ice. "This was in that window where historically people would feel pretty safe," explained Geoff York , senior director of conservation at Polar Bears International. "We're seeing the Arctic transform and warm at almost degrees faster than the rest of the planet."

Polar bears are at the top of the food pyramid and humans are potential prey for them, however, an attack like the one in Alaska is likely a result of a young or desperate bear. "If this was a young or old bear it could well be that the animal was hungry and the attack predatory," Meanwell said. "That is unusual at this time of year, so if the bear was healthy, it is indeed possible that climate change may have been a factor."

Why are animal-human interactions becoming more frequent?

Human-animal interactions have been on the rise, increasing "in frequency and severity," per an article in the journal Science . One of the forms of interactions is conflict, including attacks like the Alaska mauling .

These interactions occur when there is an overlap between human society and animal habitats, a condition that is becoming more common due to climate change . Because animal habitats are becoming fragmented, many species are forced to migrate to new regions that align with their ecological niche. As temperature changes increase, the number of suitable habitats reduces leading to inevitable overlap.

This isn't just occurring in the Arctic. Bear attacks in Japan have become more common because of the country's dramatic landscape and climate shift. "There seem to be several factors contributing to the increase in these cases, but I think one of the biggest — particularly this year — is the effect of climate change," explained Mariko Abe , of the Nature Conservation Society of Japan. "For the last decade or so, the rainy season that used to reliably last for around a month from mid-June has become shorter and delivered less rain."

Interaction doesn't just include attacks against humans. For example, in 2015 and 2016 there was a marked increase in the number of whales getting caught in fishing nets largely due to the increased ocean temperatures pushing the animals closer to shore. There have also been instances of carnivorous animals preying on livestock from human communities, worsening food security issues. One thing that could ease the growing tension? "Less meat production, and nobody wants to hear that," says Pat Parenteau , a professor of environmental law at Vermont Law School. "Livestock production by itself is a massive cause of habitat loss and obviously conflict with predators."

What are other consequences of human-animal interactions?

Human-animal interactions don't just end on the macro-scale. Increased contact can also lead to the increased spread of disease.

Zoonotic diseases , or diseases spread by animals, have become more common. Examples include malaria, the Zika virus, and COVID-19. According to a study in Nature , "At least 10,000 virus species have the ability to infect humans but, at present, the vast majority are circulating silently in wild mammals."

"You're just seeing the effects of the change in the environment, the change in animal behavior, the change in human behavior, bringing wild animals and humans more into contact where they can have more contamination," said Lanre Williams-Ayedun , the senior vice president of international programs at World Relief. A UN study found that zoonotic diseases comprise 60 percent of known infectious diseases and 75 percent of emerging diseases, NPR reports .

Viruses can adapt easily in new species once given the chance to spread. Because of this, "It's easy to spread diseases globally," and "something that happens in ... a remote part of the world somewhere can very easily become something that is a concern where we live," explains Williams-Ayedun.

These interactions will only become more frequent as climate change becomes more severe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

United States shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon

The United States on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had made its way across much of the continental U.S., NBC News reported.  Pentagon officials said an operation was currently underway to recover debris from the balloon, which was shot down as it hovered above the Atlantic Ocean, per NBC News.  The Pentagon first detected the Chinese balloon flying over Montana last week. The balloon was seen at an altitude of 60,000 feet – significantly higher than most commercial airliners fly.  After being spotted in Montana, the balloon made its way east and was seen Friday evening hovering over Kansas and...
KANSAS STATE
The Week

Study suggests world is warming faster than previously expected

New research using artificial intelligence has predicted that the world will hit its critical warming threshold far earlier than scientists originally predicted. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, says "The central estimate for the 1.5 °C global warming threshold is between 2033 and 2035." The Paris Climate Agreement from 2015 was a pledge made by countries to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celcius, but preferably below 1.5 degrees Celcius from pre-industrial levels, a threshold that scientists deemed to be the limit before the world experiences dire consequences. The Earth has already warmed 1.1...
The Week

Report: U.S. outspends other countries on health care but has worse health outcomes

Despite spending more on health care than other high-income countries, the United States still has the lowest life expectancy at birth and the highest rate of people with multiple chronic illnesses, CNN writes, per a recent report. Independent researchers with The Commonwealth Fund analyzed international health statistics, including data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, which reports on data from health systems in 38 high-income countries. They compared statistics in the U.S. to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the OECD average.  Researchers found that, in...
The Week

2nd Chinese balloon seen flying over Latin America, days after similar balloon seen in U.S.

The Pentagon said Friday that a second suspected Chinese spy balloon had been observed over Latin America, just days after a similar balloon was first seen crossing the United States.  News outlets in Costa Rica first reported that a balloon was seen flying along the country's western coast. Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder later confirmed to Politico that the Defense Department was "seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon." No further details about the balloon have been provided. The purpose of the balloon over Costa Rica remains unclear. Politico noted that it was "possible, though unconfirmed,...
KANSAS STATE
The Week

Egyptian mummy-making used oils and resins found only in Asia and African rainforests, scientists report

A team of Egyptian and German scientists analyzed samples from labeled pots and jars discovered in an ancient Egyptian embalming chamber, and their findings, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, revealed more than just mummification recipes. Some of the ingredients, like elemi and dammar resins, could only have been procured from far outside Egypt, suggesting the Egyptians of 2,600 years ago traded more extensively than previously known. Dammar resin, for example, comes from Shorea trees that grow in the forests of India and Southeast Asia. The Canarium trees used to make elemi resin would have been found in African and Asian rainforests. Other...
The Week

Search is on for radioactive capsule lost in the Australian Outback

Australian mining corporation Rio Tinto lost a minuscule radioactive capsule, prompting a widescale search across Western Australia. The capsule, just 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters, is believed to have fallen off a truck somewhere in a 900-mile stretch in the Australian Outback, writes The Wall Street Journal. The truck left the company's desert mine on Jan 12. and the capsule was reported missing on Jan. 25.  "It's believed the container it was in at the time collapsed as a result of vibrations during the trip and unfortunately that included the loss of a bolt that was holding it on and it fell through that...
The Week

'A tremendous result': Coin-sized radioactive capsule located after 6-day hunt

Australian authorities have found the missing radioactive capsule on a remote highway in the desert. "Locating this object was a monumental challenge – the search groups have quite literally found the needle in the haystack," said Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson in a news conference. The capsule is believed to have fallen off a truck driving from a mining site owned by the company Rio Tinto in northern Western Australia, to Perth, CNN writes. The capsule was just six millimeters by eight millimeters, making the search highly difficult across an 870-mile stretch of road. It was found using special radiation-detecting equipment in a...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy