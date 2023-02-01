Effective: 2023-02-05 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to midnight PST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest on the desert slopes of the mountains.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO