Riverside County, CA

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-05 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to midnight PST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest on the desert slopes of the mountains.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-05 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest on the desert slopes of the mountains.

